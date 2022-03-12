#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Saturday 12 March 2022
Independent review into Defence Forces allegations now accepting submissions

The closing date for submissions is April 4.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 12 Mar 2022, 5:54 PM
AN INDEPENDENT REVIEW set up to examine allegations of sexual harassment and bullying in the Defence Forces is now accepting submissions. 

In a statement, the review group said the submissions will be important for the final report which will be submitted to the Minister for Defence.

A website for the group also been launched and outlines that it will make recommendations on what is needed to “underpin a workplace based on dignity and respect” in the Defence Forces.

The independent review was formed following allegations by a group of former members of the Defence Forces, known as the Women of Honour, who allege they were victims of sexual harassment and bullying.

However the group has criticised Defence Minister Simon Coveney following his announcement of the review in January, describing the process as “pointless” and “shameful”.

Their criticisms centre around their claim that the review is against the original terms of reference and is nothing more than an “administrative review”.

Under terms of reference of the review, a draft report is to be provided to the minister within six to nine months, and the final report is to be provided within 12 months.

The final report and recommendations will be brought to Government by the Minister.

The Independent Review Group said it will accept submissions by post or through its website where details of how. 

Those who would prefer to meet with the group in person can make contact by telephone on 01 539 3800 from 21 March, or email info@irgdf.gov.ie.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is April 4.

