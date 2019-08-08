This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Merchants Quay to appeal injecting centre refusal to An Bord Pleanála

DCC last month refused permission for the the injecting centre.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 12:17 PM
9 minutes ago 263 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4757027
File photo of a discarded syringe in Dublin's south inner city.
File photo of a discarded syringe in Dublin's south inner city.
File photo of a discarded syringe in Dublin's south inner city.

A DECISION TO refuse planning permission for Ireland’s first injecting centre in Dublin city will be appealed to An Bord Pleanála. 

Homeless and addiction charity Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI) – who applied to Dublin City Council last year to open the injecting centre – announced today that it would appeal the refusal. 

DCC last month refused permission for the injecting centre to be opened and run out of MQI’s Riverbank Centre on Merchants Quay in Dublin’s south inner city. The council said opening the centre would be bad for the area and bad for tourism in the capital. 

A medically supervised injecting facility (MSIF) is a place where drug users can go to inject drugs under the supervision of medical professional. Over 120 such facilities exist in countries across the world, including Australia and Canada. 

Plans for the centre have been in the works for over three years. The 2016 Programme for Government contains a commitment to open such a facility. Laws were also passed in 2017 allowing for such centres to open and be run legally. 

The planning proposal was met with fierce local resistance from local businesses, residents and the nearby St Audoen’s National School, all who objected strongly to its opening and made detailed third-party submissions to council asking that it refuse permission.

Those in favour of it argue it would help save the lives of intravenous drug users, and help to reduce the anti-social behaviour associated with public injecting in the centre. 

Those against the facility argue that the centre would only increase anti-social behaviour in an area already overcome with drug use and dealing.

In a statement today, MQI said it would now lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanála regarding planning permission for the centre.

“Extensive international evidence clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of injecting facilities. These facilities have been repeatedly shown to support people in addiction and on into treatment, as well as reduce public injecting and drug-related litter,” a spokesperson said. 

“Two out of every three injecting deaths in Ireland occur in Dublin city.

These fatalities are more than statistics – they are the tragic loss of someone’s brother, mother, neighbour or friend. We have a duty as a society to protect our most marginalised and vulnerable citizens.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie