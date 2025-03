A VERDICT OF “unlawful killing” was returned at an inquest into the death of student journalist Joe Drennan, who was fatally injured in a hit and run, in Limerick, two years ago.

Joe Drennan (21), Mountrath, Co Laois, died of “catastrophic injuries”, his inquest, which was held at Limerick Coroner’s Court, Kilmallock, heard.

Mr Drennan who was the editor in chief of the University of Limerick media platform, Limerick Voice, was innocently standing at a bus stop, when a car being driven by convicted criminal, Kieran Fogarty, ploughed into him, on 13 October, 2023.

Fogarty, who at the time was on bail, banned from driving and wanted for other crimes, attempted to wipe his DNA from the car before he fled the scene on foot. Fogarty left Mr Drennan for dead, he did not offer assistance to Mr Drennan nor did he contact the emergency services.

Fogarty, (21), Hyde Avenue, Balllinacurra Weston, Limerick, had used a mobile phone to record himself behind the wheel of the BMW 5 Series car he was speeding in at the time, at 122kph in a 50kph zone, moments before he lost control of the car, and smashed into Mr Drennan.

On 30 January last, Fogarty was given a six and a half year sentence for the hit and run, but sentencing judge Colin Daly, Limerick Circuit court, said it would run concurrent to an eight-year sentence he imposed on Fogarty for a completely unrelated shooting which Fogarty carried out seven months before the hit and run.

Last February, the Director of Public Prosecutions lodged an appeal against the hit and run sentence, on the grounds it should have been consecutive, and not concurrent, to Fogarty’s eight-year sentence for the unrelated shooting in April 2023.

A date has not yet been scheduled for the appeal hearing.

Garda JP O’Sullivan told Mr Drennan’s inquest that Fogarty drove through a red light at the Golf Links Road junction, Castletroy, seconds before the hit and run collision.

“He crashed into a stationary car, lost control, mounted a footpath and crashed into a wall. Joe Drennan received catastrophic injuries as a result,” said Garda O’Sullivan. “Kieran Fogarty subsequently fled the scene, leaving Joe Drennan underneath the BMW.”

Barrister, Luke O’Higgins BL, instructed by Declan Gilheeney, Ferry’s Solicitors, representing the Drennan family, said Fogarty’s actions were “reckless”.

In a final submission, Mr O’Higgins said the coroner’s court should return a verdict that Joe Drennan was “unlawfully killed”.

“There are situations where accidents occur, this is not an accident,” said Mr O’Higgins.

A report on a post mortem conducted on Mr Drennan’s body by Chief State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan, concluded death was caused due to “multiple traumatic injuries, including severe head injuries as a result of a pedestrian being involved in a road traffic collision”.

Limerick Coroner, John McNamara, recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Mr McNmara told Mr Drennan’s parents Marguerite and Tim, who were present in the court: “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare what you’ve endured.”

“Joe was obviously a young man with his whole life ahead of him and minding his own business when this tragedy occurred.”

Attending Garda Sergeant David Delahunty, extended his sympathies to the family and told them: “May he rest in peace.”

Afterwards, speaking outside the court, Marguerite and Tim Drennan, along with their daughter Sarah, and son, Richard, and Joe Drennan’s aunt, Lisa Bennett, said Joe suffered a “horrific” and “brutal” death.

“Joe did not deserve any of this, he should still be here. No family should have to listen to this and yet the justice system decided that no real punishment was necessary. The man who took Joe’s life was a career criminal with 46 previous convictions.”

The Drennans said that, while they were grateful the DPP had lodged an appeal against the terms of Fogarty’s hit and run sentence, they said: “Nothing can change the fact that the justice system failed us, and worst of all, failed Joe”.

“Joe deserved better. We launched a petition on change.org calling for urgent sentencing reform and are calling on the Irish government to ensure that no other victim or their family suffers this injustice.”

“Joe’s life mattered, and the law needs to reflect that,” they said.

The Drennan family said they wished to thank Garda Inspector Padraigh Sutton, Garda Oliver Gee, Garda Patrick Gleeson, Garda JP O’Sullivan and all the gardai at Henry Street station, Limerick involved in apprehending Fogarty after he went on the run following the hit and run.

They also thanked the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service, as well as HSE paramedics, who responded to the scene of the fatal collision, and staff at University Hospital Limerick who had valiantly fought to save Mr Drennan’s life.