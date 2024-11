THE GOVERNMENT HAS opened an inquiry into the death of Private Seán Rooney, who died on UNIFIL peacekeeping duties in Lebanon two years ago.

He was killed after a convoy he was travelling in came under attack in the town of Al-Aqbiya on 14 December 2022.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin has appointed Michael Delaney SC to conduct the independent post-incident inquiry into the incident, which also resulted in injuries to other soldiers.

“There have been a number of reports prepared by the Defence Forces, the United Nations and An Garda Síochána in relation to this tragic incident and the purpose of this Inquiry is to consolidate these into a single report covering work related issues around the incident,” said the Tánaiste.

Advertisement

“As part of this process, areas may be identified which highlight lessons learned and where changes may be required in the tactics, techniques and procedures adopted by the Defence Forces for overseas operations.”

He added that the inquiry will not investigate any criminal matters involved and that the Lebanese authorities are covering that separately.

Sources say that specialist detectives have already travelled to Lebanon to gather information.

This followed strong criticism of the United Nations who have not furnished a report into the incident to Dublin coroner Myra Cullinane.

This Inquiry will report and make recommendations to the Minister for Defence on its investigation into the matters as set out in the terms of reference.