THE GAELIC PLAYERS Association wants the new government to bring in a tax relief scheme for inter-county players.

The Sunday Independent reported yesterday that chief executive Tom Parsons had recently written to Finance Minister Jack Chambers, junior minister Alan Dillon and TD Michael Lowry about the issue.

This is not the first time the issue has been raised, with previous calls from 2018 suggesting that the government extend the retired sportsperson’s relief scheme to GAA players.

That tax relief applies to rugby players, athletes, boxers, cyclists, golfers, jockeys, tennis players and swimmers, but does not include GAA players.

However, the sportsperson’s relief can only be claimed on earnings from direct participation in the sport, not sponsorships, which has been cited as an issue for extending the scheme to amateur players.

So today we’re asking: Should inter-county GAA players receive some sort of tax credit?