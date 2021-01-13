'Callousness and cruelty': International headlines about mother and baby home report

YESTERDAY, A LONG-awaited report from the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation was released.

The report recommended that a State apology, redress and access should be given to survivors of the mother and baby homes operated in Ireland between 1922 and 1998.

The lengthy document confirmed that about 9,000 children died in the 18 homes under investigation – about 15% of all the children who were in the institutions.

Here’s a look at how this story was covered in headlines around the world.

‘Mothers who became virtual prisoners’

New York Times article on the mother and baby homes report. Source: New York Times

The New York Times said the report “found a shocking number of deaths and widespread abuses” at the homes.

“For decades, the stories of these places and the atrocities carried out in them, were largely unspoken — despite calls from the mothers who became virtual prisoners within their walls and children who spent their earliest years there, later sharing stories of neglect and abuse.

But as the country has made strides to reckon with uglier aspects of its conservative Roman Catholic roots, deeply intertwined with the foundation of the state, there have been recent moments when the scale of the systemic abuses has been thrust into the light.

Tuesday was one of those days.

‘Callousness and cruelty’

The Guardian said the country “ripped back the veil on a dark historical chapter condemned tens of thousands of unmarried mothers and their babies to callousness and cruelty in institutions”.

“The five-year investigation into the homes – religious institutions for unmarried mothers and their children that doubled as orphanages and adoption agencies – chronicles deprivation, misogyny, stigma and in some cases shocking levels of infant mortality, adding up to a blistering indictment not just of the institutions but the wider culture of oppression that sustained them.”

The BBC covered the news of the report in several pieces – outlining the key points and reaction here, a timeline of the Tuam mother and baby home deaths here and speaking to a woman who found out she had two older brothers who were born at the Tuam home here.