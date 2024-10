HERE’S HOW MUCH each of the 29 TDs who won’t stand in the next election can receive in exit payments and pensions.

The Journal Investigates reveals below an estimate of how much each of those TDs could be paid in the year after the election takes place, and how much those who are not at retirement age will be eligible to earn in the future. All estimated figures are before tax.

For more on these entitlements and how we did the sums, read part one of our investigation.

The figures are calculated on potential entitlements, but there may be reasons why a former TD would not receive the totals, including being appointed by the Government to another full-time position or choosing to not draw down full amounts.

To view a table with the full breakdown of figures, click here >

Richard Bruton • Fine Gael

Age: 71 ⚑

Years served in Oireachtas: 42 (42 years as a TD from 1982-2024; four months in Seanad from October 1981-February 1982)

Years as a Minister: 11 (Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation; Department of Education and Skills; Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €55,762.80

Total annual pension: €112,602.30

Total possible pension payments in first year: €283,120.80

Jackie Cahill • Fianna Fáil

Age: 61

Years served in Oireachtas: 8 (All as a TD from 2016-2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €42,629.63 (across six instalments)

Total possible payments: €61,576.13

Pension entitlements^:

Retirement lump sum: €59,127.42

Oireachtas pension: €19,709.14

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €78,836.56

Ciaran Cannon • Fine Gael

Age: 59

Years served in Oireachtas: 17 (13 as a TD from 2011-2024; four years in Seanad from 2007-2011)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total possible payments: €89,995.88

Years as a Minister of State: 6 (Department of Education and Skills; Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €18,338.40

Total annual pension: €75,177.90

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €245,696.40

Simon Coveney • Fine Gael

Age: 52

Years served in Oireachtas: 23 (all as a TD from 1998-2004 and 2007-2024)

Potential exit payments*:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Years as Tánaiste: 3

Years as a Minister: 13 (Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government; Department of Foreign Affairs; Department of Defence; Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €66,776.40

Total annual pension: €123,615.90

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €294,134.40

Michael Creed • Fine Gael

Age: 61

Years served in Oireachtas: 30 (all as a TD from 1989-2002 and 2007-2024)

Potential exit payments*:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Years as a Minister: 4 (all in Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €27,881.40

Total annual pension: €84,720.90

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €255,239.40

Damien English • Fine Gael

Age: 46

Years served in Oireachtas: 22 (All as a TD from 2002-2024)

Potential exit payments*:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Years as a Minister of State: 9 (Department of Education and Skills; Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation; Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government; Department of Social Protection; Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €25,215.30

Total annual pension: €82,054.80

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €252,573.30

Peter Fitzpatrick • Independent

Age: 62

Years served in Oireachtas: 13 (All as a TD from 2011-2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €66,312.75 (across 11 instalments)

Total payments: €85,259.25

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €110,837.04

Oireachtas pension: €36,945.68

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €147,782.72

Charlie Flanagan • Fine Gael

Age: 67 ⚑**

Years served in Oireachtas: 32 (all as a TD from 1987-2002 and 2007-2024)

Years as a Minister: 6 (Department of Children and Youth Affairs; Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Department of Justice and Equality)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €37,175.20

Total annual pension: €94,014.70

Total pension payments in first year: €264,533.20

**Will turn 68 on 1 November, 2024.

Brendan Griffin • Fine Gael

Age: 42

Years served in Oireachtas: 13 (all as a TD from 2011-2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €66,312.75 (across 11 instalments)

Total payments: €85,259.25

Years as a Minister of State: 5 (Department of An Taoiseach; Department of Tourism and Sport)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €110,837.04

Oireachtas pension: €36,945.68

Ministerial pension: €16,046.10

Total annual pension: €52,991.78

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €163,828.82

Seán Haughey • Fianna Fáil

Advertisement

Age: 62**

Years served in Oireachtas: 32 (27 as a TD from 1992-2011 and 2016-2024; five years in Seanad from 1997-1992)

Potential exit payments*:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Years as a Minister of State: 5 (Department of Education and Science; Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment; Department of Education and Skills)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €16,046.10

Total annual pension: €72,885.60

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €243,404.10

** Will turn 63 on 8 November.

Brendan Howlin • Labour

Age: 68 ⚑

Years served in Oireachtas: 41 (37 years as a TD from 1987-2024; four years in Seanad from 1983-1987)

Years as a Minister: 9 (Department of Health; Department of Environment; Department of Public Expenditure and Reform)

Years as Leas-Cheann Comhairle: 3

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €55,762.80

Total annual pension: €112,602.30

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €283,120.80

Heather Humphreys • Fine Gael

Age: 64

Years served in Oireachtas: 13 (all as a TD from 2011-2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €66,312.75 (across 11 instalments)

Total payments: €85,259.25

Years as a Minister: 4 (Department of Rural and Community Development; Department of Social Protection; Department of Justice)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €110,837.04

Oireachtas pension: €36,945.68

Ministerial pension: €27,881.40

Total annual pension: €64,827.08

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €175,664.12

Paul Kehoe • Fine Gael

Age: 51

Years served in Oireachtas: 22 (All as a TD from 2002-2024)

Potential exit payments*:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Years as a Minister of State: 9 (Government Chief Whip; Department of An Taoiseach; Department of Defence)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €25,215.30

Total annual pension: €82,054.80

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €252,573.30

Marc MacSharry • Independent

Age: 51

Years served in Oireachtas: 22 (Eight as a TD from 2016-2024; 14 years in Seanad from 2002-2016)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €227,358

Josepha Madigan • Fine Gael

Age: 54

Years served in Oireachtas: 8 (all as a TD from 2016-2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €42,629.63 (across six instalments)

Total payments: €61,576.13

Years as a Minister: 2 (all in Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht)

Years as Minister of State: 4 (all in Department of Education)

Pension entitlements^:

Retirement lump sum: €59,127.42

Oireachtas pension: €19,709.14

Ministerial pension: €27,881.40

Total annual pension: €47,590.54

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €106,717.96

Joe McHugh • Independent

Age: 53

Years served in Oireachtas: 22 (17 years as a TD from 2007-2024; five years in Seanad from 2002-2007)

Potential exit payments*:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Years as a Minister: 1 (all in Department of Education and Skills) – Not eligible for pension

Years as a Minister of State: 4 (Government Chief Whip; Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht; Department of An Taoiseach; Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht; Department of Communications, Energy and Natural Resources)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €13,753.80

Total annual pension: €70,593.30

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €241,111.80

Imelda Munster • Sinn Féin

Age: 56

Years served in Oireachtas: 8 (All as a TD from 2016-2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €42,629.63 (across six instalments)

Total payments: €61,576.13

Pension entitlements^:

Retirement lump sum: €59,127.42

Oireachtas pension: €19,709.14

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €78,836.56

Catherine Murphy • Social Democrats

Age: 71 ⚑

Years served in Oireachtas: 15 (All as a TD from 2005-2007 and 2011-2024)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €127,888.89

Oireachtas pension: €42,629.63

Total pension payments in first year: €170,518.52

Denis Naughten • Independent

Age: 51

Years served in Oireachtas: 27 (27 years as a TD from 1997-2024; six months in Seanad from January 1997-June 1997)

Potential exit payments*:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Years as a Minister: 2 (all in Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €18,587.60

Total annual pension: €75,427.10

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €245,945.60

Eamon Ó Cuív • Fianna Fáil

Sign up The Journal Investigates is dedicated to lifting the lid on how Ireland works. Our newsletter gives you an inside look at how we do this. Sign up here... Sign up You are now signed up

Age: 74 ⚑

Years served in Oireachtas: 34 (32 years as a TD from 1992-2024; two years in Seanad from 1990-1992)

Years as a Minister: 9 (Department of Community, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs; Department of Social Protection; Department of Defence; Department of Environment, Heritage and Local Government)

Years as a Minister of State: 5 (Department of Arts, Heritage, Gaeltacht and the Islands; Department of Agriculture, Food and Rural Development)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €55,762.80

Total annual pension: €112,602.30

Total pension payments in first year: €283,120.80

Fergus O’Dowd • Fine Gael

Age: 76 ⚑

Years served in Oireachtas: 27 (22 years as a TD from 2002-2024; five years in Seanad from 1997-2002)

Years as a Minister of State: 3 (Department of Environment, Community and Local Government; Communications, Energy and Natural Resources)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €11,461.50

Total annual pension: €68,301

Total possible pension payments in first year: €238,819.50

John Paul Phelan • Fine Gael

Age: 46

Years served in Oireachtas: 22 (13 years as a TD from 2011-2024; nine years in Seanad 2002-2011)

Potential exit payments*:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Years as a Minister of State: 3 (Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government)

Pension entitlements

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €11,461.50

Total annual pension: €68,301

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €238,819.50

Michael Ring • Fine Gael

Age: 70 ⚑

Years served in Oireachtas: 30 (all as a TD from 1994-2024)

Years as a Minister: 3 (all in Department of Rural and Community Development)

Years as a Minister of State: 6 (Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport; Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €37,175.20

Total annual pension: €94,014.70

Total pension payments in first year: €264,533.20

Eamon Ryan • Green Party

Age: 61

Years served in Oireachtas: 17 (all as a TD from 2002-2011 and 2016-2024)

Potential exit payments*:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Years as a Minister: 8 (Department of Communications, Energy and Natural Resources; Department of Environment, Climate and Communications; Department of Transport)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €144,940.73

Oireachtas pension: €48,313.58

Ministerial pension: €46,469

Total annual pension: €94,782.58

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €239,723.31

Seán Sherlock • Labour

Age: 51

Years served in Oireachtas: 17 (all as a TD from 2007-2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Years as a Minister of State: 5 (Department of Education and Skills; Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation; Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €144,940.74

Oireachtas pension: €48,313.58

Ministerial pension: €16,046.10

Total annual pension: €64,359.68

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €209,300.42

Róisín Shortall • Social Democrats

Age: 70 ⚑

Years served in Oireachtas: 32 (all as a TD from 1992-2024)

Years as a Minister: 1 (all in Department of Health) – Not eligible for pension

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Total pension payments in first year: €227,358

Bríd Smith • People Before Profit

Age: 63

Years served in Oireachtas: 8 (All as a TD from 2016-2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €42,629.63 (across six instalments)

Total payments: €61,576.13

Pension entitlements^:

Retirement lump sum: €59,127.42

Oireachtas pension: €19,709.14

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €78,836.56

David Stanton • Fine Gael

Age: 67 ⚑

Years served in Oireachtas: 27 (all as a TD from 1997-2024)

Years as a Minister of State: 4 (all in Department of Justice and Equality)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €170,518.50

Oireachtas pension: €56,839.50

Ministerial pension: €13,753.80

Total annual pension: €70,593.30

Total pension payments in first year: €241,111.80

Leo Varadkar • Fine Gael

Age: 45

Years served in Oireachtas: 17 (all as a TD from 2007-2024)

Exit payments:

Termination lump sum: €18,946.50

Monthly payments: €71,049.38 (across 12 instalments)

Total payments: €89,995.88

Years as Taoiseach: 5

Years as Tánaiste: 2

Years as a Minister: 11 (Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport; Department of Health; Department of Social Protection; Department of Defence; Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment)

Pension entitlements:

Retirement lump sum: €144,940.73

Oireachtas pension: €48,313.58

Ministerial pension: €78,129.60

Total annual pension: €126,443.18

Total possible pension payments in first year after retirement age: €271,383.91

The Journal Investigates

Reporter: Stephen McDermott • Editor: Maria Delaney • Main Image Design: Lorcan O’Reilly • Social Media: Sadbh Cox • Graphics: Maria Delaney & Nicky Ryan