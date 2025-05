A MAJOR DRUG seizure understood to range between €8-10 million was made in Co Clare overnight.

The raid led by gardaí and Revenue officers has seen two men arrested and detained as a result of the operation.

One man is currently being held at a garda station in Limerick and is believed to work in the airline industry. Another man is understood to be held elsewhere in the Mid-West for questioning.

The seizure, based on intelligence, involved members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Garda drugs unit in Ennis.

A spokesperson for Revenue said that the operation remains ongoing and it will publish a full statement on the raid “when all details are known”.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor