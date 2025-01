AN INVESTIGATION IS underway after an army van crashed through a wall at Collins Barracks in Co Cork.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon and images of van crashed through the wall have been circulating on social media.

The images show that the army van crashed into the barracks at the Old Youghal Road in an area where the army vehicles are kept.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Defence Forces “confirmed that an incident occurred at Collins Barracks in Cork”.

They added that no one was injured but that due to the “ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time”.