A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched following a serious assault which happened at a retail premises in Dublin.

The incident happened at around 7.50pm on Saturday on the Swords Road in Santry.

Advertisement

An adult male in his teens was taken to Beaumont Hospital for medical treatment following the incident, and it is understood that his injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on (01) 6664400 the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, gardaí say they are aware of videos and images of this incident that are currently in circulation and have requested that this footage and imagery are not shared.