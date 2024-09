AN INVESTIGATION IS under way after a man’s body was found at a recycling centre in west Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the scene at the waste centre in Ballymount at around 6.40am on Friday following the discovery.

Gardaí said the body of a white man was examined at the scene and has now been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a State post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The results will determine the course of the investigation, gardaí said.

The scene remains preserved and will be examined by Garda Technical Bureau.