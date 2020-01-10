Investigation underway after masked intruders broke into house and locked up an occupant in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after masked intruders broke into a house in Dublin and locked up an occupant for a “considerable amount of time”.

The incident occurred at a house on the Strand Road area of Portmarnock, Co Dublin yesterday, 9 January.

During the incident, five masked individuals entered the property and locked an occupant into a room as they searched throughout the house.

After the intruders left, the occupant remained locked in the room for a considerable amount of time before they were discovered by a relative.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who happened to be travelling on the Coast Road between Baldoyle and Portmarnock between 6.30pm and 8pm on the 9 January to contact them.

Members of the public can contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station