Investigation underway after partial human remains found in Donegal

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after partial human remains were discovered in Donegal yesterday.
The remains were found on the coast at Maghery near Dungloe at 6.30pm yesterday.
They were removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.
Searches in the area involving local Gardaí and Coast Guard are continuing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (3)