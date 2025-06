IRAN HAS COME under Israeli fire today, with five army personnel having been killed in an attack in the west, while bomb blasts have been heard near Tehran’s centre.

Today the President of the country, Masoud Pezeshkian said the country won’t halt nuclear activity “under any circumstances”.

He told French President Emmanuel Macron that while Iran is ready to “discuss and cooperate to build confidence in the field of peaceful nuclear activities”, there will be no total cessation of those activities.

Israel pressed forward with its bombing campaign today which has killed more than 400 people since it began last week, according to the health ministry in Iran.

Israel’s military has said it has killed Saeed Izadi, a top Revolutionary Guards official in charge of military coordination with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, as well as two other commanders overnight.

Iran’s news agency said this evening that five officers were killed and nine were wounded in the western city of Sumar.

Israeli rescue services said that a drone strike hit a two-storey residential building in northern Israel.

Iran’s strikes since 13 June have killed at least 25 people in Israel.

Israel also targeted two nuclear sites overnight in Iran.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the Atomic Energy Agency confirmed a centrifuge manufacturing worksop at the Isfahan nuclear facility was struck.

US stealth bombers were flying Saturday across the Pacific Ocean, according to tracking data and media reports, fuelling speculation over their intended mission as President Donald Trump considers joining Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear sites.

Multiple B-2 bomber aircraft left a base in the central United States overnight, The New York Times and specialist plane tracking sites reported.

The B-2 is capable of carrying America’s heaviest payloads, including the bunker-busting GBU-57 – the only weapon capable of destroying Iran’s deeply buried nuclear facility in Fordo.

Iran has threatened to strike shipments of military aid to Israel during the ongoing fighting.

“We warn that sending any military or radar equipment by boat or aircraft from any country to assist the Zionist regime will be considered participation in the aggression against Islamic Iran and will be a legitimate target for the armed forces,” a spokesman said in a video statement broadcast on state TV.