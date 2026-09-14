A missing teenager and a child placed in hospital: Stories from Ireland's care system

A CHILD IS put in hospital instead of social care as there are no places available. A 13-year-old child goes missing from care and says he does not want to be found. These are just some of the difficult stories of young people placed in Ireland’s social care system.

These examples present a stark warning of the worsening state of social care. In over 100 reports published today by the Child Law Project, one in six children were not suitably placed.

The children involved usually have behavioural problems that make it impossible for them to live at home or in regular foster care.

Suitable foster placements are often not available, especially for older children, leading them to be placed in “special emergency arrangements” – where children often abscond, leading to increased risk of criminality and sexual exploitation.

Other problems which are paramount include mental health problems, addiction issues, domestic violence, and the absence of one or both parents due to death or imprisonment.

The 106 reports on are based on district court child proceedings during the first half of this year, and look at applications from Tusla (the Child and Family Agency).

A child placed in hospital as a ‘social admission’

A teenager was taken into care due to inappropriate behaviours with his siblings. He was moved several times, and became increasingly disruptive. Tusla staff could not work with him.

One weekend, he cut himself while getting out of a window trying to escape the unit. He was taken to hospital, but the residential unit refused to take him back.

Advertisement

He stayed in hospital, watched closely by a security guard and hospital staff.

He had been diagnosed with ADHD, and while therapy was available, this could not be availed of while he was in hospital. His social worker said that the team were trying to find him a permanent placement, but there were 241 children on their waiting list.

He was placed in an emergency placement – his fourth such placement so far.

A child missing from care

A 13-year-old child in care was missing for around four days, briefly resurfacing to collect belongings.

The child had made contact with his care unit the night before and had requested they take down posts from social media relating to him being missing. He told his care unit he “does not want to be found”.

The judge described the situation as “extremely concerning” and queried the seeming inability of Tusla to meaningfully search for the child.

Child seriously injured by parents

A child was taken into care after he was brought to hospital by ambulance with very serious injuries to his arm and leg, which had affected the way in which he walked.

The partner of the mother had pleaded guilty to causing serious harm, and was serving a prison sentence of 20 months. The mother’s case had not yet been decided by the courts.

The mother had significant addiction issues, and there was a real risk that the boy could be injured again if he was returned to her.

If you have been affected by any of the content of this article, help is available from the following resources: