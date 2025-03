COCAINE USE IN Ireland is “directly linked” to criminal cartels in South America and drugs related intimidation on Irish streets, Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis said today.

Willis was speaking at the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

In its ten years, the GNDOCB has seized €627m in illicit drugs, 171 firearms, over €30m in cash and made 1,722 arrests for offences including drug trafficking, money laundering, and possession of firearms.

Today, Willis highlighted that Ireland has the fourth highest demand in Europe for South American cocaine.

“There is a direct link between individuals choosing to use illegal drugs in recreational settings and the murderous criminal cocaine cartels in South America and International Organised Crime Gangs who import and trade in these dangerous drugs,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Every line of cocaine used in Ireland is directly linked back to drugs related intimidation that is happening on streets in Ireland.”

Willis warned that individuals with vulnerabilities, including people in the business community, are often targets of criminal cocaine cartels and organised crime groups.

“Any person who is approached by any individual, with an ‘easy or quick’ solution to their difficulties must think twice. If you are approached, please contact An Garda Síochána for advice and support,” a garda spokesperson said.