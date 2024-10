THE GOVERNMENTS OF Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain have jointly condemned the approval by the Knesset of a bill to prevent UNRWA from operating in the occupied Palestinian Territory.

Lawmakers passed the bill with 92 votes in favour and 10 against, after years of harsh Israeli criticism of UNRWA, which has only increased since the start of the war in Gaza following Hamas’s deadly October 7 attacks last year.

The ban on the UN agency — which has provided essential aid and assistance across Palestinian territories and to Palestinian refugees elsewhere for more than seven decades — is a blow to humanitarian work in Gaza.

“UNRWA has a mandate from the United Nations General Assembly. The work of the Agency is essential and irreplaceable for millions of Palestinian refugees in the region, and particularly in the current context in Gaza,” the statement from the four countries said.

“The legislation approved by the Knesset sets a very serious precedent for the work of the United Nations and for all organizations of the multilateral system.

“Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain will continue to work with donor and host countries to ensure the viability of UNRWA’s work and its humanitarian role.”

In May, Ireland, Norway, and Spain officially recognised the state of Palestine.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheál Martin said that such a move would be “unacceptable and have grave consequences for Palestinians”, adding that the international community “must stand against this”.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said that the bill breaches Israel’s obligations in international saw.

“UNRWA saves lives. If it cannot carry out its mission, people will die.”

UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said that the vote by the Israeli parliament this evening is “unprecedented and sets a dangerous precedent.”

“It opposes the UN Charter and violates the State of Israel’s obligations under international law,” he said, in a post to X following the vote.

“It ⁠will deprive over 650,000 girls [and] boys there from education, putting at risk an entire generation of children. These bills increase the suffering of the Palestinians [and] are nothing less than collective punishment.”

The US, which has backed Israel throughout the conflicts in the Middle East, also voiced its concerns over the legislation.

US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller State spokesman urged Israel to “pause implementation” of Knesset legislation banning UNRWA, highlighting its “irreplaceable role in Gaza”.

He warned that it “could have implications under U.S. law,” and the administration “will consider next steps based on what happens in the days ahead”.