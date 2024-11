The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Ireland 22

Argentina 19

IRELAND HAVE DEFEATED Argentina to earn their first win of the Autumn Nations Series.

Tries from Jack Crowley, Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy helped Ireland build a solid platform for victory in the first half, while Crowley also slotted a dropgoal to put them 22-9 ahead at half-time. Although they failed to score again in the second half, they held on for a win to recover from their defeat to the All Blacks last week.

