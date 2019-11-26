This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anand Menon: 'Ireland is the only EU country that bothered to reflect on its relationship with the UK'

Professor Anand Menon, Director of the think-tank The UK in a Changing Europe, was speaking in Dublin today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 4:28 PM
47 minutes ago 4,977 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4906921

IMG_7187-2 Source: Lorcan Mullally/IIEA

The Republic of Ireland is the only one of the EU 27 that is actually bothered to sit down and reflect in detail on the sort of long-term relationship it wants to see built between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

“I THINK, IN a sense, what other member states have done is simply pass the buck to the EU Commission and say ‘You deal with this’.”

Professor Anand Menon, Director of the think-tank The UK in a Changing Europe, says he was reluctant to share these thoughts after the flack he got on Twitter after writing this opinion piece in the Financial Times, where he argued that the EU “behaved inflexibly”. 

As a professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King’s College London, Menon has become known as an articulate expert on Brexit, although, as he said today: “being an expert on Brexit is a pretty low bar, because there’s so much uncertainty”.

He’s also drawn people’s interest for his measured and informed criticism of the EU; in the Financial Times piece that festered a backlash last week, he argued:

‘EU unity’, in short supply on other substantive questions, was paraded as an end in itself, eclipsing the substance. The effect was to drive the UK away, not just from EU membership but from wider European co-operation.

smmt-international-automotive-summit-2019 Professor Anand Menon, Director of The UK in a Changing Europe. Source: Geoff Caddick

Speaking in Dublin today at an event by the Institute of International and European Affairs, Menon said that “And you hear this now if you have private conversations with officials from some of the east European countries who are now starting to think ‘Oh my God, what about the security relationship? This is all heading in the wrong direction.’”

Menon outlined in his speech how divided the United Kingdom had become since the Brexit vote, and that the divides didn’t stray over normal Tory/Labour lines, but a melée of different Brexit views, party loyalties, and the usual left- and right- wing inclinations.

UK parliament is “angry”, “divided” and “doesn’t know what to do” about Brexit, that it “almost perfectly represents the state of the British people”.

Out of the four “unpalatable” Brexit choices, surveys show that “no deal and Remain were the two most popular first choices” and “also the two most popular last choices”.

There is no majority, either amongst the British people or in that old parliament for any sort of Brexit outcome. In that sense of things, it’s always struck me that parliament’s been doing its job quite well. 

He also illustrated how divided the British people are by Brexit, and how it “shades” the British people’s views of each other.

“So for instance if you ask people how the British economy has performed since the referendum – not how it will perform after Brexit, how it has performed -
Leavers will be far more positive about how it has performed than Remain.

“A majority of Remainers would not want to rent a room in their house to someone who voted Leave. A large number of Remainers will be uncomfortable about seeing one of their own kids marry a Leaver.”

He said that because of Brexit “sucking all the life out of politics and the civil service”, “economic grievance has gotten worse”. 

Part of the reason for the Brexit vote stemmed from genuine grievance about the state of the country. Because of Brexit, we simply haven’t been governed for three years – nothing has happened. 

What you find it is a British people that even in 2016 were deeply dissatisfied with the status quo are even more dissatisfied with the status quo and slightly more irritated with their rules.

“We face the prospect of continued uncertainty and continued populism in our political system for the foreseeable future, because of the melding of these two things: dissatisfaction with politics, and prevailing and continuing and dissatisfaction with the status of our economic setting.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie