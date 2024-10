HUNDREDS OF PROTECTED birds of prey are being exported from Ireland every year to boost the Middle East’s lucrative falcon trade.

The Journal Investigates can reveal how vulnerable raptors are being sold and transported to wealthy Gulf countries for use in competitive hunting and racing contests.

Figures obtained by The Journal Investigates show that between 2013 and 2023, 1,896 falcons were exported out of Ireland to other countries.

Of those, 94% were shipped to Saudi Arabia, Qatar or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for “personal” or “commercial” purposes.

According to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) database, over half were sold to buyers in the UAE alone.

While the trade mostly involves captive birds, experts say it puts Ireland’s wild falcon population at risk from poachers wanting to cash in on huge sums offered by wealthy Middle Eastern buyers.

The profitable bird business is also happening against a backdrop of raptor persecution across the island of Ireland.

Red List species being traded and sold

Over the last decade, falconry has become one of the Middle East’s most popular sports.

According to the UK’s National Wildlife Crime Unit, a pure-bred falcon can reach sums of up to €300,000 in the Gulf, with buyers willing to pay much more for wild-born raptors.

Rare falcons are seen as the ultimate status symbol, with races and hunting contests offering multi-million euro prize pots.

The UAE even holds ‘beauty’ contests solely for peregrine falcons, again with huge jackpots on offer for winning falcons.

As the sport’s popularity has grown, so has international trade in endangered raptors.

Analysis of CITES data by The Journal Investigates shows that falcon trade between Ireland and the Middle East has grown significantly over the last decade.

In 2013, just 28 falcons were recorded as having been exported out of the country.

However, in 2022 a record high of 405 falcons were exported to other countries from Ireland – a 14-fold increase in trade in nine years.

Records show peregrine, saker and gyr falcons are the most popular species to be sold on the global market.

All three species – as well as their cross breeds – are listed in either Appendix I or II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

This is the highest protection given to any species, with strict regulations surrounding their trade in the 183 countries signed up to the convention.

Cross breeds – recorded as ‘hybrid’ falcons by CITES – account for the largest number of raptor exports over the last 10 years.

A total of 1,207 hybrid falcons were sold and shipped from Ireland to international buyers.

This is closely followed by gyr falcons, a transient visitor very rarely seen in the Irish countryside. Between 2013 and 2023, over 400 were imported into the Middle East from these shores.

CITES data also reveals how 149 critically endangered saker falcons were sold by Irish breeders to buyers in other parts of the world.

The Red List species is currently recorded as being in “rapid” global decline by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Peregrine falcons, a breed almost wiped out in Ireland due to poisoning and pesticide use, can also be found in the threatened species trade data. Almost 150 were sold from captivity to mostly Middle Eastern buyers.

One 2021 record, revealed that one peregrine was legally taken from the wild before being sold and exported to the UK.

Government licences for taking falcon chicks from the wild

Since 2017, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has issued 24 licences to allow the taking of raptor chicks from the wild.

Data obtained by The Journal Investigates under Access to Information on the Environment (AIE) regulations reveal that 21 of those licences were for the young of peregrine falcons.

According to the Birds of Conservation Concern Ireland 2020-2026 report, peregrines – the fastest moving animal on earth – currently hold ‘green’ status here

That means their breeding and numbers are currently not of concern on the island.

Although there are no up-to-date figures on exact numbers, a 2018 review found there were 400 peregrine breeding pairs recorded across the country.

However, the Irish Raptor Study Group report said populations are still recovering from devastating declines in the 1960s linked to pesticide use.

The raptor species is one of 11 birds of prey living in Ireland, alongside the buzzard, sparrow hawk and kestrel.

A wild take licence allows an individual to legally disturb the nest of a bird of prey and remove a newly hatched chick.

The NPWS states this is to allow wild birds to breed with captive bred birds to “prevent consanguinity” or genetic relatedness between individual birds.

Although 24 licences were granted, NPWS data shows that only 21 peregrine chicks were successfully taken in those seven years.

The practice, which is run in a lotto type style draw every year, has long been criticised by raptor activists.

“Peregrine falcons have two main risks, one, persecution, and secondly, with these licences,” said Ronan Hannigan, chairman of the Golden Eagle Trust.

“And that risk is people claiming they have a wild bird obtained via these licences, but obviously, they may have gone to the nest and taken them illegally.

“This may be happening when it comes to birds being traded to the Middle East or elsewhere.”

The Journal Investigates can also reveal how Ireland’s largest independent conservation organisation has formally urged the government to scrap the controversial practice.

BirdWatch Ireland, which has over 15,000 members, said the taking of peregrine chicks from the wild “makes no contribution to the conservation of birds” and may “negatively impact” local population of the species.

In a written submission to the NPWS last week, made as part of a public consultation on a review of wildlife laws, the group said the wild take of falcon chicks is “not something that the State should support or enable”.

In a statement to The Journal Investigates, a NPWS spokesperson said it issues licences for a “maximum” of five peregrine chicks to be taken from the wild each year.

“This is carried out in a manner to ensure that it will not have a detrimental effect on the conservation status of the bird,” the spokesperson said.

The NPWS said these licences also contain the condition that for the lifetime of any chick taken,” they may not moved, traded or gifted to any other person or premises other than that of the successful applicant” unless otherwise agreed with NPWS.

The spokesperson added: “Any chick taken from the wild under licence must have a veterinary surgeon microchip the peregrine within 30 days.”

A peregrine falcon pictured in the Co Antrim countryside. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Problems is with enforcement, not law says expert

A 2020 review commissioned by the NPWS revealed the extent of raptor persecution in Ireland.

Over 300 birds of prey were found to have been killed by humans or suffered some form of unexplained, or unnatural, death.

Research by the Recording and Addressing Persecution and Threats to Our Raptors (RAPTOR) protocol revealed that of those, 214 died as a result of poisoning.

The report, the latest government research available, revealed that the deaths were recorded in every county across the country.

That is of no surprise to Hannigan, who has dedicated most of his life to the preservation, and reintroduction, of birds of prey in Ireland.

Between 2001 and 2007, the solicitor and conservationist was part of a group which successfully brought the golden eagle, white tailed eagle and the red kite, back into Ireland.

Despite public consultation prior to the birds being reintroduced, all three species were subjected to persecution.

“Unfortunately, some were poisoned and we lost about 25% of the birds,” he said.

“I don’t know if it’s out of ignorance, or maybe or if it’s out of badness. But someone feels they want to harm the birds.”

Hannigan said not all deaths were targeted and said some were “clearly accidental”.

“It can’t be accidental when you shoot the bird, but when you put out poison for foxes or something else, it is completely indiscriminate.

“And what happens is that indiscriminate poison then obviously affects other species, including protected species like kites, buzzards, eagles, pine martens, etc,

“These protected animals also eat the poison and when they eat the poison, unfortunately, they die.”

Hannigan says Ireland’s biggest problem when it comes to tackling raptor persecution is not the laws, but the enforcement.

Last week, The Journal Investigates highlighted how the State’s wildlife enforcement agency scrapped plans for a dedicated crime unit.

The NPWS said its decision to instead set-up a ‘Directorate of Wildlife Enforcement and Nature Protection’ is an “upgrade” in the level of enforcement responsibility.

The Journal Investigates

Reporter: Patricia Devlin • Editor: Maria Delaney • Video Production: Nicky Ryan • Social Media: Sadbh Cox • Main Image Design: Lorcan O'Reilly