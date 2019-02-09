This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Youth orchestra for disabled musicians 'major step towards societal change'

The Le Chéile project will develop music groups for young disabled musicians in every province.

By Adam Daly Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 4:01 PM
42 minutes ago 770 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4479890
Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan with Le Chéile participant Milo O'Brien (7) and Royal Irish Academy of Music student Maria Jose Rojas Cruz.
Image: Mark Stedman
Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan with Le Chéile participant Milo O'Brien (7) and Royal Irish Academy of Music student Maria Jose Rojas Cruz.
Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan with Le Chéile participant Milo O'Brien (7) and Royal Irish Academy of Music student Maria Jose Rojas Cruz.
Image: Mark Stedman

A NEW INITIATIVE launched this week aims to see Ireland’s first ever youth orchestra for disabled musicians established by the end of the year. 

The Le Chéile project will develop music groups for young disabled musicians in every province, with the aim of bringing them together to form the Open Youth Orchestra of Ireland (OYOI).

Each ensemble will bring together eight to twelve disabled and guest non-disabled artists who will meet regularly between now and September to improvise and compose music together.

Ulster University, the Royal Irish Academy of Music and Athlone Institute of Technology will welcome participants from Ulster, Leinster and Connacht while the Cork School of Music will host the Munster ensemble.

AIT will later become home to a residential programme that will see all four groups join musical forces ahead of the inaugural performance of the OYOI in September. 

The orchestra will be drawn from members of the four provincial Le Chéile groups and will be the country’s first disabled-led national youth orchestra.

Leader of the Le Chéile project, Brendan Breslin, said that while the project is a music programme aimed at overcoming challenges for young people in Ireland, it also signifies a major step towards societal change.

Society must see that difference is valuable in artistic expression and recognise the positive and lasting effect on a person’s wellbeing through inclusion in music.

NO FEE 10 Le Cheile project Le Chéile participant Adrian Conaghan with Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM) student Schuyler Perry from New York City Source: Mark Stedman

Within each music ensemble, participants can choose to use traditional instruments or adaptive music technology, which by using equipment such as iPads and motion sensors allows physically and intellectually challenged musicians to compose, improvise and perform music. 

Speaking at the launch of the programme this week, Minister for Culture, Josepha Madigan, said the founding of OYOI represents a strong and crucial beginning in building awareness of the opportunities for young people with disabilities to access music education and participation experiences.

At present, opportunities for persons with disabilities to access active ensemble playing is limited, so the Le Chéile project is a major step towards addressing this inequity. 

The four ensembles will use what has been described as “ground-breaking methodology” for directing musical performance for disabled artists.

Developed by Dr Denise White of Ulster University, conductology relies on the use of 18 gestures agreed upon by the musicians.

The specialised body language is then used by the ensemble conductors to facilitate performance and improvisation in all four ensembles, the first of its kind in the world.

It’s hoped that the project will allow for the professional development of teachers and musicians across Ireland with the creation of a handbook and resource hub to support facilitators in sustaining inclusive ensembles across the country. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    40,663  22
    2
    		Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    36,998  21
    3
    		'Michael Shine spoke very, very softly and referred to me as a nice boy most of the time'
    36,579  0
    Fora
    1
    		Why native firms are drowning in the incoming tsunami of tech giant jobs
    311  0
    2
    		What local government should do to transform Ireland's towns into 'smart cities'
    30  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    73,896  74
    2
    		Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    42,838  60
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    32,369  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Why one woman’s viral response to a humiliating job interview isn’t all that surprising
    7,523  1
    2
    		Help, I can’t stop watching chat show interviews from the 00s
    4,485  0
    3
    		Thankfully, last night's Late Late Valentine's Special delivered on the cringeworthy moments
    4,291  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    'Michael Shine spoke very, very softly and referred to me as a nice boy most of the time'
    GARDAí
    Gardaí renew appeal for information in 2012 murder of Andrew Allen in Donegal
    Gardaí renew appeal for information in 2012 murder of Andrew Allen in Donegal
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    DUBLIN
    'We are nurses, the mighty, mighty nurses': Thousands take part in nurses' Dublin march
    'We are nurses, the mighty, mighty nurses': Thousands take part in nurses' Dublin march
    Returning to lift two All-Ireland titles after a seven-year absence starring at soccer
    Leader of so-called New IRA in Dublin given life sentence for murder of dissident republican
    COURT
    Four jihadists get life for deadly 2015 Tunisia beach attacks in which three Irish tourists died
    Four jihadists get life for deadly 2015 Tunisia beach attacks in which three Irish tourists died
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie