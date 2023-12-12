Here's what happened today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#RWANDA PLAN: The British Prime Minister has won a crunch vote on his Rwanda plan despite right-wing Conservative factions announcing they could not back emergency “stop the boats” legislation.
#GAZA: Israel hits more targets as UN agency chief likens Gaza to ‘hell on earth’ ahead of a vote on a new demand for a ceasefire.
#POLAND: A far-right Polish lawmaker today used a fire extinguisher to put out a Hanukkah menorah placed in the parliament lobby, a stunt that saw him ordered out of the assembly by the speaker of the lower chamber.
Cop negotiators are expected to run into the early hours of the morning as divisions remain between countries on cutting fossil fuels.
The conference, which was meant to end today, is trying to come to an agreement about the future of efforts to try to prevent temperatures from rising dangerously high.
After another late night of haggling last night, there was no sign that the talks were anywhere near completion, with negotiators waiting for a fresh text after wide criticism of a draft released yesterday.
The 21-page text did not go so far as to demand action on fossil fuels, only presenting measures that nations “could” take.
Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan was among those adamant that the draft deal would not be accepted by the EU unless significant changes were made.
In an update this evening from the COP28 Presidency, a spokesperson said: “Overnight and throughout today, the COP28 President and his team have been engaging in extensive consultations with a wide representation of negotiating groups and Parties.”
