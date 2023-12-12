Here's what happened today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Virgin Media Alanna spoke to The Tonight Show last night. Virgin Media

Alanna Idris Quinn , the woman who was “cowardly” attacked in an “unprovoked” assault in 2021, has said the three-year sentence her attacker received yesterday is not equal to the life-altering injuries she must live with “forever”.

, the woman who was “cowardly” attacked in an “unprovoked” assault in 2021, has said the three-year sentence her attacker received yesterday is not equal to the life-altering injuries she must live with “forever”. The Ukraine Forum has called for a “compassionate solution” after the Government agreed to cut social welfare supports for Ukrainians living in state accommodation.

living in state accommodation. There has been an increase in the number of people presenting to Coolmine Therapeutic Centres seeking rehabilitation services for cocaine usage , the group’s annual report revealed.

, the group’s annual report revealed. A pizza takeaway in Co Meath was ordered to close for a number of days after an inspection found evidence that there were people living in the food preparation area.

in Co Meath was ordered to close for a number of days after an inspection found evidence that there were people living in the food preparation area. A planned Christmas dinner at the US ambassador’s residence tonight is set to be boycotted by several politicians over the country’s backing of Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

residence tonight is set to be boycotted by several politicians over the country’s backing of Israel’s attacks on Gaza. Dublin city councillors at a Central Area Committee meeting today unanimously voiced their support for a road safety audit of Manor Street to be carried out, after a woman was fatally struck by a truck on the road yesterday.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Alamy Stock Photo

#RWANDA PLAN: The British Prime Minister has won a crunch vote on his Rwanda plan despite right-wing Conservative factions announcing they could not back emergency “stop the boats” legislation.

#GAZA: Israel hits more targets as UN agency chief likens Gaza to ‘hell on earth’ ahead of a vote on a new demand for a ceasefire.

#POLAND: A far-right Polish lawmaker today used a fire extinguisher to put out a Hanukkah menorah placed in the parliament lobby, a stunt that saw him ordered out of the assembly by the speaker of the lower chamber.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Demonstrators protest against fossil fuels at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit. Alamy Stock Photo

Cop negotiators are expected to run into the early hours of the morning as divisions remain between countries on cutting fossil fuels.

The conference, which was meant to end today, is trying to come to an agreement about the future of efforts to try to prevent temperatures from rising dangerously high.

After another late night of haggling last night, there was no sign that the talks were anywhere near completion, with negotiators waiting for a fresh text after wide criticism of a draft released yesterday.

The 21-page text did not go so far as to demand action on fossil fuels, only presenting measures that nations “could” take.

Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan was among those adamant that the draft deal would not be accepted by the EU unless significant changes were made.

In an update this evening from the COP28 Presidency, a spokesperson said: “Overnight and throughout today, the COP28 President and his team have been engaging in extensive consultations with a wide representation of negotiating groups and Parties.”