Migrants found in trailer at Rosslare Europort

1. Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said it is “fortuitous” that there were no deaths after 14 people were found in a refrigerated trailer at Rosslare Port in Co Wexford.

Varadkar rules out European Council President job

2. The Taoiseach has dismissed speculation that his name could be put forward to become the next president of the European Council after the surprise resignation of Charles Michel. He said he was “flattered” by an article that made the suggestion, but added “it is not the case”.

Blinken to meet head of Palestinian Authority

3. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to hold talks today with the head of the Palestinian Authority, which Washington hopes could govern Gaza after Israel’s war with Hamas ends.

BT young scientist week

4. Thousands of students are to take part in the 2024 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition this week.

The event will be open to the public from tomorrow, 11 January, until Saturday 13 January at the RDS in Dublin.

Laneway closed in Dublin city centre

5. Letters to Dublin City Council about anti-social activity in a city centre laneway tell of open drug use in the laneway, remains of human excrement, a stenches of urine and public sex taking place.

Two men stabbed in Dublin city centre

6. Two men have been seriously injured after being stabbed in Dublin city centre yesterday evening. The attack occurred just before 8pm on Hardwicke Street in Dublin Emergency services treated both men at the scene before they were taken to the Mater Hospital, where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Man who was sleeping rough found dead in Dublin city

7. A Department of Housing official has offered its condolences to the family and friends of a young man who died while sleeping rough in Dublin in the early hours of yesterday morning. The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has said it has deployed a contingency plan for extreme weather to enable more supports to reach those sleeping rough.

Ecuador declares ‘Internal armed conflict’

8. Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has ordered military operations against the country’s powerful criminal groups after hooded gunmen stormed a television studio and gangsters threatened to execute security forces and civilians.