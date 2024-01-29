The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Jordan strikes

1. A drone attack on a base in Jordan has killed three American troops, with President Joe Biden blaming Iran-backed militants for the first US military deaths in the region since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

Murder in West Belfast

2. A second man has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Kevin Conway, who was shot down at his home on 26 January.

Online Safety

3. Posts targeting migrants in the lead-up to the Dublin riots remained online despite a direct plea to social media firms from Ireland’s new Online Safety Commissioner to take “appropriate steps” to prevent such content from spreading.

Gambling laws

4. Addiction experts have said that new gambling laws set to come into effect in the next few months are much- needed. The Journal speaks to experts and those who have experienced gambling addiction about the challenges the new legislation will need to address.

Former TD dies in road collision

5. The Taoiseach paid tribute to a former Fine Gael TD who was killed Saturday in a road collision.

John Connor (79), who also served as a senator, died in the collision on a road near Frenchpark, Co Roscommon.

Seeking asylum

6. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said that new measures at the border were “a crackdown” on people who are entering the country in the wrong manner and seeking international protection status.

Houseboat owners face fee hikes

7. Houseboat dwellers in Dublin’s docklands are facing steep annual fee increases, and have accused Waterways Ireland of attempting to gentrify the canal and ‘displace’ those who’ve made it their home.

Sinn Féin slipping in the polls

8. Support for Sinn Féin is at its lowest level since the last general election.

That is according to the latest poll by Red C/Business Post, which has the party on 25%, down from 29% in November.