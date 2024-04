NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People queuing at Dubai Airport, including those waiting for a flight to Ireland The Journal The Journal

Irish people are among those impacted by severe flooding and flight disruptions in Dubai as the city experiences record levels of rainfall.

as the city experiences record levels of rainfall. The Criminal Assets Bureau has been granted an order by the High Court to confiscate three houses from a major Dublin drug dealer.

Things got heated in the Dáil today as Mary Lou McDonald and Simon Harris faced off over hospital waiting lists , with both sides accusing each other of misleading the public.

, with both sides accusing each other of misleading the public. Taoiseach Simon Harris has said Ukrainians leaving state accommodation will free up space for other asylum seekers.

leaving state accommodation will free up space for other asylum seekers. Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has said that it expects the UK’s proposed youth smoking ban to apply to the region.

to apply to the region. A trade union representing some workers at Tara Mines has called on the parent company to commit to the mines’ long-term future after an agreement has been reached following talks at Workplace Relations Commission between management and unions.

What happened at the ‘banned’ National Conservatism Conference ? The Journal went along to find out the conference, which would have largely gone unnoticed if it hadn’t been banned, hit the headlines yesterday.

? The Journal went along to find out the conference, which would have largely gone unnoticed if it hadn’t been banned, hit the headlines yesterday. Dublin City Councillors are pushing to close off public access to a road in the north inner city due to frequent anti-social behaviour and drug use.

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MIDDLE EAST: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the visiting British and German foreign ministers that Israel “will reserve the right to protect itself”.

Advertisement

#RIGHT TO PRIVACY: Actor Hugh Grant has settled a High Court claim in the United Kingdom against The Sun newspaper after being warned of the £10 million (€11.7 million) price tag if his case proceeded to a trial.

PARTING SHOT

Members of the 99th Cadet Class as were awarded their Commissions in a ceremony in front of family, friends and members of the public, after 18 months of strenuous military training.

Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin said: “I want to congratulate the 42 members of the 99th Cadet Class and the 41st Air Corps Cadet Class on becoming newly commissioned officers. Today is a significant next step in their journey within the great traditions of the Defence Forces.

“A military career offers comradeship, access to personal development and an exciting range of domestic and international experiences. The people of the Óglaigh na hÉireann are its greatest asset and are key to successfully delivering the programme of transformation planned for the Defence Forces over the months and years to come,” he added.