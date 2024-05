NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Hania family together again.

A young woman has died after falling from a cliff in Co Clare this afternoon. She lost her footing and fell while on a sightseeing visit with friends, it is understood.

Over 50 tents have been set up – in the main by unaccommodated asylum seekers – on the banks of Dublin city’s Grand Canal. It comes just days after the Taoiseach said ad-hoc “villages” cannot be “nearly allowed” to form.

Irish-Palestinian man Zak Hania has reunited with his family in Dublin Airport today, after what he has described as seven months of “hell” in Gaza.

Ireland’s Eurovision act Bambie Thug has cancelled a performance in Malmo today after spending time in hospital last night.

Soc Dems leader Holly Cairns has rejected claims by Israel’s ambassador to Ireland that her party appears to have discriminated against an Israeli local elections candidate “on the basis of her nationality” by deselecting her.

Trinity College Dublin has said its campus will continue to remain closed to the public amid an ongoing student encampment in protest against Israel’s war on Gaza and the university’s ties to Israel.

INTERNATIONAL

#LONDON MAYOR RACE: Labour’s Sadiq Khan has stormed to victory in the London mayoral election, as the contest for the West Midlands remains on a knife edge for Conservative candidate Andy Street.

#TRUCE TALKS: A Hamas delegation has arrived in Egypt for the latest round of talks on a proposed truce and hostage release in Gaza.

#PARIS SHOOTING: One person was killed and six injured overnight in a northern Paris suburb in a shooting likely linked to drug trafficking.

PARTING SHOT

Gardaí Chris Irwin and Fiona Jones and a local van driver brought a male dolphin who became stranded in Belvelly outside of Cobh, Co Cork, out to water until volunteers arrived to refloat it this morning.

Gardaí, a local van driver, and Irish Whale and Dolphin group volunteers rescuing a dolphin that became stranded in Co Cork.

A vet called Cian from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group took the dolphin’s vitals, and made the decision to move it to a beach to be refloated. The Dolphin was named “Dolly” by a local child who was delighted to see the rescue take place.

“After rocking Dolly for a while to help kick-start his circulation, he showed an eagerness to swim and was released to the water,” the Cleancoast Cobh group said today.

Volunteers, the van driver and a garda were waist deep in water with the Dolphin, as it was “all hands on deck”.