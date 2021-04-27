The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JOHNSON & JOHNSON: The Government is set to be given a recommendation that the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine should be given to people aged 50 and over.

2. #INDIA: Members of the Indian community living in Ireland have called on the government to help their country as it deals with a surge in Covid-19 cases. A record 320,000 new cases of the virus were reported in India yesterday.

3. #OVERSIGHT: Cabinet will examine a new bill today which would change the way performance and accountability within An Garda Síochána are measured.

4. #SOFAGATE: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said that a recent controversy where she was denied a chair at top-level talks in Turkey emphasises the EU’s need to tackle sexism.

5. #HOT WATER: Boris Johnson has been accused of telling aides last year that he would have preferred to let Covid-19 “rip” than impose a second lockdown, the latest allegation to be levelled at the UK Prime Minister over his handling of the pandemic.

6. #MISCARRIAGES: A team of researchers in the UK has found that the treatment and care of miscarriages “is inconsistent and poorly organised worldwide”.

7. #CHILD CRUELTY: A court has heard that teachers had to intervene between an 11-year-old child and his father when the man started hitting the boy after he was called to the school.

8. #WEATHER: It will be a dry start in most areas, but showers will become more widespread this morning and a few will turn heavy this afternoon. Highest temperatures will fall to between 11 and 14 degrees.