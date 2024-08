IRELAND HAS NOT qualified for the 4x400m mixed relay final after finishing fifth in their heat.

The team struggled to secure a place in the top three in a race that included the Netherlands, Britain, Italy, Ukraine, Nigeria, Dominican Republic and Germany to make it to the final.

Ireland’s time was 3:12:67. They needed 3:11:43 to qualify for the final.

At the Tokyo Olympics, they finished 8th.

In this evening’s semi-final, the Great Britain secured first place, with the Netherlands, Italy and Nigeria close behind.

Sophie Becker stepped in for Rhasidat Adeleke, who decided to skip the event to focus on her quest for a historic spring medal for Ireland in the 400m race next week.

Chris O’Donnell, Thomas Barr and Sharlene Mawdsley ran the other legs of the tonight’s heat, having been part of the team that won gold at the European Championships earlier in the summer in June.