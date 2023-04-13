Advertisement

Thursday 13 April 2023
Bryan Keane/INPHO Ailsa Hughes starts at scrum-half.
# Women's Six Nations
Ireland make three changes for Six Nations clash with Italy
Lauren Delany, Anna McGann, and Ailsa Hughes all coming into the starting XV.
2 hours ago

IRELAND HEAD COACH Greg McWilliams has made three changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations clash in Italy [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media].

Sale fullback Lauren Delany comes in for Méabh Deely, while Railway Union centre Anna McGann and scrum-half Ailsa Hughes replace Vicky Irwin and Molly Scuffil-McCabe.

This will be three-times capped McGann’s first Test start for Ireland.

Deely, Irwin, and Scuffil-McCabe are all included on the bench, while McWilliams has gone for an unchanged starting pack.

Ireland have lost both of their Six Nations games so far, registering defeats against Wales and France, so they will be hoping to bounce back in their Round 3 clash in Parma on Saturday.

“It has been a really good block of preparation for this game,” said McWilliams. “We arrived in Parma yesterday afternoon following three days of hard work in Dublin, and the group have come back focused and energised after the down week.

“Saturday will be another stiff challenge for us against a side that reached the quarter-finals of Rugby World Cup, but again it is one we are relishing as a group as it gives us the opportunity to continue our development in the Test arena.”

Ireland (v Italy):

  • 15. Lauren Delany
  • 14. Aoife Doyle
  • 13. Aoife Dalton
  • 12. Anna McGann
  • 11. Natasja Behan
  • 10. Dannah O’Brien 
  • 9. Ailsa Hughes
  • 1. Linda Djougang
  • 2. Neve Jones
  • 3. Christy Haney
  • 4. Nichola Fryday (captain)
  • 5. Sam Monaghan
  • 6. Dorothy Wall
  • 7. Grace Moore
  • 8. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird

Replacements:

  • 16. Clara Nielson
  • 17. Sadhbh McGrath
  • 18. Kathryn Buggy
  • 19. Hannah O’Connor
  • 20. Brittany Hogan
  • 21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe
  • 22. Vicky Irwin
  • 23. Méabh Deely

Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau [FFR].

Written by Murray Kinsella 

The42 Team
