IRELAND IS TO sign bilateral treaties with the United Arab Emirates on extradition and mutual legal assistance, following government approval last Friday.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is in Abu Dhabi today, where the two agreements will be signed.

They aim to improve the effectiveness of co-operation between Ireland and the UAE in fighting crime and facilitating extradition.

This follows Minister McEntee opening negotiations with the UAE last year, and intensive engagements with her counterpart the Emirati Minister of Justice, Abdullah Bin Sultan Bin Awad Al Nuaimi.

The government says it is taking “all necessary steps to dismantle organised crime” and the extradition treaties will be of “significant support” in tackling transnational drug trafficking gangs.

Irish and Emirati authorities have been cooperating in their investigations into the Kinahan Organised Crime network for a number of years.

Last year, during a visit to Dubai by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, the prospect of an extradition treaty was raised, as part of broader discussions on cooperation.

Earlier this month, leading member of the Kinahan cartel Seán McGovern was arrested in Dubai where it is understood that he has been since 2016.

McGovern was shot in the botched Hutch gang hit to kill Daniel Kinahan at the Regency Hotel in 2016 which was a catalyst for an escalation in the Hutch/Kinahan feud.