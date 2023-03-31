Katie McCabe included and three new call-ups as Ireland name squad for upcoming USA games

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 2 hours ago
VERA PAUW HAS eased any injury fears surrounding Katie McCabe by including the Republic of Ireland captain in her squad to face USA.
McCabe limped off in the closing minutes of Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final over Bayern Munich at the Emirates on Wednesday night, and was pictured after the game on crutches and wearing a protective boot on her left foot.
The results of a scan undertaken yesterday were positive after concerns for the Ireland star ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Australia.
“We are waiting on the final say of the doctor but her x-ray is clear and her scan is clear,” said Ireland boss Pauw this morning.
Ireland’s 27-strong squad was announced for the upcoming double-header of friendlies against the world champions on Saturday 8 April in Austin, Texas and on Tuesday 11 April in St Louis, Missouri. Both games will be live on RTÉ 2.
“It looks like a very bad bruise on the bone and now the assessment is that if that bruise can heal in time, she can play, but that is up to the doctor [Siobhan Forman],” continued Pauw.
“The biggest relief is of course that it is not a long-term injury, it is just a matter of whether she can play against the USA or not, but no fear for the World Cup.”
There are first call-ups in the Ireland squad for Lewes goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse, Peamount United defender Tara O’Hanlon and Shamrock Rovers attacker Alannah McEvoy.
Injuries rule out Niamh Fahey, Chloe Mustaki, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu and Leanne Kiernan, while Megan Campbell is unavailable.
When asked about McCabe’s chances of travelling to the USA, Pauw responded: “Pretty high, because if there is no damage it is a matter of, ‘Can we control the pain?’ but that is up to the doctors. The Arsenal doctor is assessing it at this moment.
“When an injury like that occurs I step back, I do not interfere at all. We have a Plan A and a Plan B, we discuss that among the technical staff. Then we wait for news. It is up to the doctors at that point.”
The Irish manager would not rule her skipper out of featuring. Pauw said she was “very worried” on Wednesday night, and stressed the world-class left-sided star’s importance to the team on and off the pitch. McCabe has been a permanent fixture in the Ireland squad for seven years and is on a run of 63 consecutive senior caps.
“I thought, ‘Let it not interfere with her World Cup’ because she deserves it so much and Ireland deserves to have her at the World Cup.
“We all know where we stand, we are playing the world champions, which is massive, but we need stability on the group. I would never bring a player, even Katie, if she has no chance of playing. If a player of Katie’s calibre has a chance to playing she also brings stability to the group and that is very necessary when you play a game like this.”
Of the new faces, both O’Hanlon and McEvoy have represented Ireland at U16, U17 and U19 level.
Whitehouse – who qualifies through her Dublin-born mother – excelled in the US college system before moving to England, where she linked up with Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City and Bristol City ahead of signing for English Championship side Lewes in 2022.
Pauw returns to the US for the first time since being named in an NWSL report in December. The Irish manager says she is not concerned by the spotlight, but not looking forward to it.
“I hope that the people in the USA are wise and are reading the articles that have been written in Ireland because then there is nothing else to say.”
SQUAD | 27 players selected for double header with World No 1.— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 31, 2023
First call-ups for Sophie Whitehouse, Tara O'Hanlon & Alannah McEvoy.
08/04 | 🇺🇸🆚🇮🇪 | 7.30pm
11/04 | 🇺🇸🆚🇮🇪 | 12.30am
*Games live on RTÉ2#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/yixHHoEXCA
Goalkeepers
Defenders
Midfield
Forwards
The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site