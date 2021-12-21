#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 21 December 2021
Status Yellow rain warning issued for three counties

The warning is valid from 2am tomorrow until 6am on Thursday.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 21 Dec 2021, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 9,083 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5637189
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW rain warning has been issued for three southern counties, which will last for most of Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Met Éireann issued the warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford this morning. It is valid from 2am tomorrow morning and ends at 6am on Thursday.

The forecaster has warned that several bands of heavy rainfall will bring accumulations of 30-50mm, with higher totals in mountainous regions, while the warning is in place.

There may also be localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions in affected areas.

More generally, rain will become widespread across the country tomorrow morning, turning heavy at times in the south and southwest.

However, Met Éireann says the rain will clear northeastwards through the afternoon, and that brief drier intervals will develop in between lingering patches of drizzle before more rain pushes into the southwest in the evening.

Meanwhile, today will remain cloudy and dull all day in most parts, with a few patches of drizzle and occasional brighter spells. Highest temperatures will be 4 to 9 degrees Celsius.

