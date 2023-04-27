Ireland name unchanged team for final Six Nations match against Scotland

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 2 minutes ago
IRELAND HAVE ANNOUNCED an unchanged team for Saturday’s final Women’s Six Nations game against Scotland.
Ireland travel to Edinburgh in the wake of last weekend’s 48-0 loss to England at Musgrave Park.
Dorothy Wall, who missed out last weekend with an ankle injury, is back in the frame and is named on the bench.
Elsewhere head coach Greg McWilliams has named the same starting team for a game where Ireland need a bonus-point win to avoid the wooden spoon.
Speaking to the media ahead of the game on Saturday evening, McWilliams said that Wall has regained her fitness but has elected to go with the same back row again.
“Dorothy is raring to go, I think she had her best week training this week.
“I thought the back row last week were exceptional. It’s very hard to displace people with the stats they had, their work rate and energy that they brought all week.
“Dorothy has added to that this week. It was a very tough call but to have a player like Dorothy to be able to come off the bench for us is a weapon that we know we have.
“It was important to reward players for how they competed last week. It’s about being more clinical and showing that we are able to play at a good pace, get some tries and build up some scores.”
Kick-off for the Edinburgh encounter on Saturday night is 7.30pm.
The Ireland line up for Saturday's TikTok Women's Six Nations finale in Edinburgh! 🟢#NothingLikeIt | #TikTokW6N— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 27, 2023
Replacements:
The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site