#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 23 November 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's former chief justice blasts UK plans to override British and European court judgments

Frank Clarke said the UK Government’s proposals represented a ‘serious attack’ on the rule of law.

By Press Association Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 10:45 PM
12 minutes ago 1,122 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5610197
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE Frank Clarke has criticised a British Government proposal to bring in legislation that would allow it to override court judgments.

Justice Clarke said the proposed plans are a “serious attack” on the rule of law and a “fundamental breach” of the separation of powers.

Britain’s Justice Secretary Dominic Raab last month announced details about how he plans to prevent interference from Strasbourg in British matters as part of his overhaul of the Human Rights Act.

He indicated that the British Government would seek to establish a mechanism to allow ministers to override court judgments, whether passed by the European Court of Human Rights or British judges.

Justice Clarke told the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) that if the “exotic proposals” were to find their way into law, it would “raise questions”.

“If you’re simply trying to overturn a decision and say, ‘we don’t like that decision’, and it is hereby no longer the decision and something else is the decision, I think that’s a fundamental breach of the separation of powers, and would be a serious attack on the rule of law,” he added.

Perhaps [it is] a more direct attack than those which are criticised in some countries where you don’t change the decisions, but change the judges in the hope that the new judges will come up with different decisions.

“But to actually directly change the decisions of them would, I think, be quite a direct attack on the rule of law.”

He added they might not come to pass:

“Whether they go down that route is perhaps another day’s work, we’ll have to see what actually happens rather than what people threatened might happen.

“One sometimes could be forgiven for thinking that some of this is just playing to a certain constituency, and will it actually manifest in real change may not be quite as clear as the rhetoric might suggest.”

Related Reads

21.10.21 Taoiseach says Poland’s challenge of EU’s legal foundations went ‘too far’
17.10.21 Could Poland leave the EU? 'It wants to give two fingers to the EU, but also stay in'
06.07.18 Ireland gives its support to Poland's judges caught up in retirement 'purge'

Justice Clarke also said that the European Union is sailing “unchartered legal waters” as to what remedies it has to sanction member states who reject the supremacy of EU law.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has imposed a €1 million daily fine against Poland after a tribunal ruled that basic principles of EU law were incompatible with the Polish constitution.

Earlier this year, the ECJ launched infringement proceedings against Germany over an alleged breach of the supremacy of EU law.

Justice Clarke said the findings of the German and Polish courts “water down” the supremacy of EU law.

“They certainly do from the perspective of the national constitution of those countries,” he added.

“As a matter of European Union, it is clear that the courts of the member states are required to dis-apply national laws, including national constitutional laws, which conflict with European Union law.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“One of the problems here is we’re sailing in somewhat uncharted legal waters as to what remedies there are for these problems.

“The treaties don’t have absolutely explicit measures that can be adopted.

“One of the problems, of course, is the easy way of dealing with it would be a measure adopted under the treaties by all of the other member states.

“But as long as you have two member states that aren’t toeing what would be perceived to be ‘the Brussels line’, then the practical possibility of adopting those measures, which are the only ones expressly recognised in the treaties, is no longer there.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie