THE IRISH AIR Corps are to receive four new light-utility helicopters, which will be used for pilot training to support Defence Forces operations and the Garda Air Support Unit.

The contract for the new helicopters has been awarded to Airbus Helicopters UK Ltd, and the value of the contract is €91.7 million, excluding VAT.

It’s anticipated that delivery will begin in Quarter 1 of 2027.

The Department of Defence recently signed contracts for delivery of the new Airbus H145M helicopters.

A Department spokesperson said the new helicopters “represent a vast modernisation and expansion of light-utility helicopter capability for the Air Corps over the present ageing EC-135s, which have reached the end of their useful service life”.

The spokesperson added that their “multi-role capability” means that the helicopters will also be equipped for missions including maritime security missions, utility missions, Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance and light attack missions.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin said the “investment is further evidence of the government’s commitment to enhancing our Air Corps”.

Martin added that this commitment is “illustrated by the delivery of two C295 maritime patrol aircraft over the last eighteen months, and the expected delivery of a C295 military transport aircraft next year”.

Martin said that the new helicopters will be “complemented by the acquisition of the new Falcon 6X multi-purpose strategic reach aircraft, the contract for which was signed earlier this month”.

Delivery of the French-made Falcon 6X is expected in December 2025 and a Department spokesperson said it offers “outstanding performance especially out of challenging airfields and in adverse conditions”.

Meanwhile, the Defence Forces’ Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, said that the procurement of the Airbus H145M helicopter platform is “another important step on the journey of transformative change of our Defence Forces”.

“These new light multi-role helicopters, proven in their service in other militaries, will not only enhance the Irish Air Corps rotary capability but will also serve as a critical enabler to the Army, Naval Service and Special Operations Forces.”

Elsewhere, the General Officer Commanding the Air Corps, Brigadier General Rory O’Connor, said described the acquisition of the Airbus H145M helicopters as a “significant milestone for the Air Corps”.

“These helicopters will also play an important role in shaping the next generation of rotary-wing pilots, ensuring the Irish Air Corps remains agile, adaptable, and mission-ready for years to come,” said O’Connor.