IRISH DEFENCE FORCES were quietly removed on Monday from armed security on Portlaoise Prison fifty years after they posted there after a series of IRA break out attempts, The Journal has learned.

A short ceremony was held on Monday in which the last group of soldiers finished their final tour of duty.

It is understood army personnel and Irish Prison Service members held a “stand down parade” to mark the historic moment.

It is also understood that military members are likely to be stood down from their work guarding an explosive manufacturing facility in Enfield, County Meath.

The use of Irish military personnel in the security at the facility was part of a measure to prevent IRA thefts of explosives.

The removal of the soldiers from Portlaoise Prison, which is adjacent to the Midlands Prison, was recommended two years ago in the Commission on the Defence Forces.

The jail’s E Wing is the location where IRA and more recently dissidents have been housed. It has 75 bed capacity but just five prisoners now remain and it is understood a threat assessment was carried out and found the risk was minimum.

The army took up their post at the prison in 1973 after spectacular and at times deadly to free IRA prisoners.

It was a key feature of Ireland’s response to the Troubles with IRA prisoners housed there. The operation is known as Aid to the Civil Power.

In 1973 the IRA used a hijacked helicopter in an escape which saw the aircraft land in an exercise yard. The Wolftones released a hit record entitled “The Helicopter Song” which topped the charts at the time. Three prisoners were later recaptured.

There was a break out by IRA members in 1974 and also Irish Army soldiers freed prison officers held hostage in 1974.

Portlaoise Prison. Rollingnews Rollingnews

In 1975 IRA man Tom Smith was shot by the Defence Forces in an escape attempt.

The prisoner used explosives to breach a door and as they entered a yard Irish soldiers shot Smith in the head.

In 1985 IRA prisoners IRA prisoners attempted a mass breakout – but it failed when a bomb they manufactured while in custody did not detonate.

The Department of Justice refused to confirm the event happened.

“Following engagement with the Department of Defence, the Irish Prison Service, An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces in relation to the recommendations of the Commission on the Defence Forces concerning the deployment of the Defence Forces at Portlaoise Prison the Minister obtained Government approval on 24 July for her plan for the withdrawal of the Defence Forces from the prison.

“The Department will not be commenting further as the matter relates to prison security,” a spokesperson said.