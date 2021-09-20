Further 11 Irish citizens moved out of Afghanistan with their families

A FURTHER ELEVEN Irish citizens and their direct family members were moved out of Afghanistan over the weekend, Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has confirmed.

Coveney said the citizens and their families availed of a flight arranged through diplomatic channels and are currently in Doha, Qatar.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has a presence in Doha and is assisting the arrivals prior to their return to Ireland, according to the Minister.

“Coordination will continue with key partners in the coming period,” said Coveney.

“My Department continues to liaise with diplomatic partners, including the EU, to explore options for the return of Irish citizens, their dependents and Irish residents from Afghanistan”.

Last month, an Irish mission of Army Rangers evacuated 36 Irish people from Afghanistan.

Separately, a protest was held in Dublin yesterday over the policies of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Many Afghan-Irish people gathered outside the GPO in Dublin in opposition to the Taliban’s hardline policies, particularly against women.

The protesters have called on the Irish Government not to recognise the new Taliban government and to use their influence on the UN Security Council to help people in Afghanistan.

Many of the demonstrators moved to Ireland when the Taliban first took power more than 20 years ago, and most have family members who live in Afghanistan.

Additional reporting from PA