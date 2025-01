THE IRISH COAST Guard responded to 2,554 incidents in 2024, including search and rescue missions, maritime casualty responses and pollution responses.

The Irish Coast Guard has 44 units across the country, and they were mobilised on 1,154 occasions over the past 12 months.

The Irish Coast Guard also provided 134 air ambulance flights in support of the offshore island communities.

It provided critical assistance to 537 people last year, preventing loss of life and delivering people to appropriate medical care.

The Irish Coast Guard also collaborated with the wider search and rescue community throughout 2024.

The three Irish Coast Guard Maritime Coordination Centres in Dublin, Malin and Valentia worked with RNLI lifeboats on 699 occasions, and launched the community inshore rescue service on 73 occasions.

Meanwhile, last month saw the first two of the AW189 helicopters commence operation in Shannon.

The other four helicopters, provided by Bristow Ireland Limited under the new aviation service contract, are scheduled for delivery early in the new year.

The AW189 is a multi-mission helicopter used for search and rescue missions and medical evacuations.

The other Search and Rescue bases – at Dublin, Sligo, and Waterford airports – are continuing the transition to the new contract and will commence operation in the first half of 2025.

Joanna Cullen, Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Transport with responsibility the Irish Coast Guard, said 2024 was a busy year for the Irish Coast Guard.

She thanked all members “who have once again shown their dedication to keeping the Irish coastline safe”.

Cullen extended particular appreciation to the staff in the three Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres in Dublin, Malin and Valentia.

“They remain vigilant both day and night and ensure our critical work continues, especially during the Christmas period when others enjoy some time off with family and friends,” said Cullen.

Meanwhile, the Irish Coast Guard has reminded the public that if you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, use marine VHF Ch 16 or dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.