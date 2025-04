IRISH ARMY SOLDIERS are sweeping through land in Kerry today as gardaí begin a massive ground search for any signs of what happened to farmer Michael Gaine.

Mystery surrounds what happened to the man, who lives on a farm near Kenmare, Co Kerry – he was reported missing on Friday 21 March.

Gardaí have carried out forensic examinations on the land and small search teams have been deployed over ground nearby.

Investigators were focused on the immediate area around his home and the property itself looking for clues. Today those efforts reached out into the countryside.

Yesterday The Journal reported that troops from Limerick and Kilkenny were set to be deployed. The 50 soldiers arrived this morning and were searching across land in the area.

Sources have said that garda investigators were focused on examining the farm house and Michael’s vehicle – his phone and wallet were found at the farm.

He was last seen in Kenmare buying phone credit on Thursday 20 March and CCTV has been released of that.

Gardaí launched a campaign last Thursday of checkpoints in the area in the hopes of jogging local resident’s memory.

Gardaí have released a CCTV image of Michael when he was last seen.

A garda spokesperson said: “Michael bought phone credit in Centra, Kenmare at 9.48am. Michael then left in his bronze coloured RAV4 registration 152 KY 366. This vehicle was found parked in Michael Gaine’s farmyard, just off the N71 at Carrig East.

“Michael’s family have had no contact from him and his family and An Garda Síochána are extremely concerned for his well-being,” he said.

Michael Gaine was last seen in a shop in Kenmare buying phone credit. Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

Michael is described as being approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build, brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

When last seen, Michael was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

“An Garda Síochána has continued to carry out enquiries in the Kenmare locality and searches continued to be carried out over the weekend supported by other state and voluntary agencies in our ongoing efforts to locate Michael.

“Commencing today, Irish Defence Forces personnel will be assisting An Garda Síochána. Up to 50 members combined from the 12th Infantry Battalion, Limerick and the 3rd Infantry Battalion, Kilkenny will assist An Garda Síochána in searches on open lands over the coming days.

“These lands are rough, open ground and at higher altitude and the experience and discipline of trained personnel is appropriate to assist in carrying out these searches,” the spokesperson added.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their help with searches up to now but said it “is not requesting the assistance of the general public for further searches, at this time”.

It has asked anyone who travelled on the N71 on Thursday 20 March, after 09:48am and any person who may have any camera footage, including dash-cam or CCTV, or any other images (video or still) from that date or on Friday 21 March in the Kenmare town or Moll’s Gap (N71/ R568) area to get in contact.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.