AN IRISH ARMY officer has become the latest to be honoured by the Ukrainian Government for the work of Irish soldiers helping Ukrainian troops prepare for the frontline.

The army officer was, along with a team of enlisted personnel, worked in Germany training Ukrainian soldiers in a raft of skills including infantry tactics and battlefield medicine.

The officer is the latest to receive the accolade on behalf of his team with Irish soldiers providing military and tactical drill instruction, bomb disposal and medical training for Ukrainian soldiers both in Cyprus and at a military base in Germany.

Both Irish Defence Forces and the Department of Defence (DOD) were unable to confirm how many Irish soldiers have received the medals for their work.

A spokesperson from the DOD confirmed that the Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who is Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, has given permission for the officer to receive the medal.

“From time to time, foreign governments may propose to confer a medal or decoration on a member of the Defence Forces.

“In such cases, there is an established process to be followed, which includes ministerial approval to accept the medal.

“In one recent case, such a proposition was made and the process was followed, with ministerial approval confirmed on 10 December,” he said.

The mission is part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) - infantry soldiers have given training in Germany on how to manoeuvre and on battlefield tactics to troops. There has also been combat medicine training as well as mine clearance in Cyprus.

These trainers are supplemented by a small number of staff positions based in the Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC) staff based in Brussels, Belgium and in the multi-national Special Training Command (STC) in Strausberg, Germany.

The supply of equipment, both lethal and non-lethal, which is provided by Member States is funded by the European Peace Facility (EPF).

Ireland’s funding contribution to the EPF is directed exclusively to non-lethal elements, consistent with the terms of the Programme for Government.

The mission was planned after the Council of the EU launched the EUMAM Ukraine last year.