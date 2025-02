THE TÁNAISTE HAS criticised a further adjournment in the Lebanese case against the people suspected of involvement in the murder of Private Sean Rooney.

In a statement issued by the Department of Defence today, the Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Simon Harris has “expressed his further disappointment” that a military court in Beirut has put the case back to 17 September next.

Irish peacekeeper Sean Rooney and his colleague Trooper Shane Kearney were injured in an attack on their vehicle in a village in Lebanon on 14 December 2022. Private Rooney died of his injuries and Trooper Kearney survived with significant life altering injuries.

They were en route in a convoy to Beirut to bring colleagues to the airport so they could return to Ireland for a funeral.

It is believed that Hezbollah members were responsible for the attack.

The statement also criticised the fact “that none of those indicted for the killing appeared in court in Beirut today”.

“While the lack of progress with the criminal trial remains a source of considerable disappointment to the family of Private Rooney, the Tánaiste and the Government are hopeful that with newly established Government and court structures in Lebanon that progress will be made in bringing those responsible for the death of Private Rooney to justice,” the statement read.

The Department issued comment also said the Tánaiste and Irish diplomats will continue to campaign to have the case heard.

“The Government has repeatedly stressed the need for justice to be served in this case and has, on a number of occasions, raised the issue with the Lebanese Defence and Foreign Affairs Ministers.

“The Tánaiste will continue to make strong representations on this matter to his Lebanese counterparts, and with the United Nations, in terms of ensuring that justice is served for Private Rooney’s family.

“Private Rooney’s family has been informed of this morning’s developments,” the statement concluded.

The case is being dealt with by the Lebanese authorities as the incident did not happen within the immediate area of responsibility of the UN peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL.

It is understood that Irish diplomats from the Embassy in Cairo and the Consulate in Beirut attended today’s hearing.

The Irish Government is represented in court by a Lebanese legal firm.

With additional reporting from Jane Matthews.