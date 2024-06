A COURT HEARING involving a local election candidate for the Irish Freedom Party has been rescheduled to later this year due to a witness’ illness.

Paul Fitzsimons (55) of Grange Road, Baldoyle appeared before the Dublin District Court this afternoon.

He had previously been charged with alleged offences under sections six and nine of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 – threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place and failure to comply with the direction of a member of An Garda Síochána.

He was also charged under section nine of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 for alleged possession of a knife.

The charges arose from a protest in Dublin city centre on 5 February of this year.

Fitzsimons was arrested by gardaí at the protest and attended Dublin District Court on 9 April, where he asked for a hearing date to be scheduled after 7 June as he was running in the local election.

At the hearing this afternoon, the court heard that a key witness in the case has Covid-19.

Judge Fiona Brennan set a new date for the hearing of 5 November at 12pm in Dublin District Court.