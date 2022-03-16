Live event invitation: The Irish language — survive or thrive?

THE GOOD INFORMATION Project will host a live discussion on the future of the Irish language later this month, and you’re invited to take part.

The free-to-attend event will take place in Dingle’s St James’ Church, best known for its iconic place at the heart of the Other Voices music shows, on 25 March. The topic will be An Ghaeilge: faoi bhrú nó faoi bhláth, or, The Irish Language: survive or thrive? The event will take place entirely through Irish and tickets are available here.

Beidh cómhrá beo ag The Good Information Project ar todhcaí na Gaeilge, agus ba mhaith linn cuireadh a thabhairt daoibh go léir.

Beidh an cruinniú saor in aisce ar siúil san Séipéal Naomh Séamus i lár Dingle Daingean Uí Chúis, a bhíonn in úsáid mar chuid den bhféile ceoil Other Voices, ar 25ú Márta. Pléifear an cheist An Ghaeilge: faoi bhrú nó faoi bhláth? Beidh an díospóireacht déanta go hiomlán trí mheán na Gaeilge, agus tá ticéid ar fáil anseo.

At the beginning of this year, Irish was finally made an official language of the European Union. Despite this apparent leap forward, the integration of the Irish language at home has stalled, with only 4% of the population speaking it daily.

If we want Irish to have a more integral place in society, it seems like we need to buck up our ideas. We want you to join the conversation and share your thoughts on how that can be done.

Sláine Ní Chathalláin of RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta will host our stellar panel, including:

Seán Kelly MEP, the first MEP to table an amendment through Irish at the European Parliament

Lisa Nic an Breitheamh, Head of Communications at Europeam Movement Ireland

Orlaith Ruiséal, director of the Tús Maith family support scheme at Oidhreacht Chorca Duibhne

Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin, Irish-language TikTok star

Our panellists will approach the question from all angles and ask what we can do to help the Irish language thrive both domestically, at the European level, in the home, online, and more.

You can register for the event at this link.