#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 16 March 2022
Advertisement

Live event invitation: The Irish language — survive or thrive?

You are invited to a very special discussion as Gaeilge later this month, taking place in Dingle’s iconic St James’ Church.

By Carl Kinsella Wednesday 16 Mar 2022, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 768 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5712738

THE GOOD INFORMATION Project will host a live discussion on the future of the Irish language later this month, and you’re invited to take part.

The free-to-attend event will take place in Dingle’s St James’ Church, best known for its iconic place at the heart of the Other Voices music shows, on 25 March. The topic will be An Ghaeilge: faoi bhrú nó faoi bhláth, or, The Irish Language: survive or thrive? The event will take place entirely through Irish and tickets are available here.

Beidh cómhrá beo ag The Good Information Project ar todhcaí na Gaeilge, agus ba mhaith linn cuireadh a thabhairt daoibh go léir.

Beidh an cruinniú saor in aisce ar siúil san Séipéal Naomh Séamus i lár Dingle Daingean Uí Chúis, a bhíonn in úsáid mar chuid den bhféile ceoil Other Voices, ar 25ú Márta. Pléifear an cheist An Ghaeilge: faoi bhrú nó faoi bhláth? Beidh an díospóireacht déanta go hiomlán trí mheán na Gaeilge, agus tá ticéid ar fáil anseo.

At the beginning of this year, Irish was finally made an official language of the European Union. Despite this apparent leap forward, the integration of the Irish language at home has stalled, with only 4% of the population speaking it daily.

If we want Irish to have a more integral place in society, it seems like we need to buck up our ideas. We want you to join the conversation and share your thoughts on how that can be done.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Sláine Ní Chathalláin of RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta will host our stellar panel, including:

  • Seán Kelly MEP, the first MEP to table an amendment through Irish at the European Parliament
  • Lisa Nic an Breitheamh, Head of Communications at Europeam Movement Ireland
  • Orlaith Ruiséal, director of the Tús Maith family support scheme at Oidhreacht Chorca Duibhne
  • Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin, Irish-language TikTok star

Our panellists will approach the question from all angles and ask what we can do to help the Irish language thrive both domestically, at the European level, in the home, online, and more.

You can register for the event at this link.

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie