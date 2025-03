FOR THE FIRST time, Irish was spoken during Prime Minister’s Questions in Westminster this afternoon.

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP marked St Patrick’s Day agus Seachtain na Gaeilge in the House of Commons by speaking as Gaeilge while addressing Prime Minister Keir Starmer today.

The SDLP described it as a “small but symbolic moment for the Irish language and our shared future”.

The first recorded use of the Irish language in Westminster was in 1901, when Irish Member of Parliament, Thomas O’Donnell, gave his maiden speech in Irish on 19 February 1901.

During O’Donnell’s speech, the Speaker interrupted and told him that he “cannot allow him to address the House in any other language but English”. There did not exist any precedent concerning language in parliament, but according to the Speaker, no speeches had been given in a language other than English before.

Since then, the Irish language has been used a number of times in the House of Commons – but never during Prime Minister’s Questions.

“Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona daoibh, agus Seachtain na Gaeilge fosta. Deis chun teanga, agus ar gcultúr a cheiliúradh ar fud an domhain,” Hanna said.

“Happy Irish Language Week – an opportunity to use Irish language and culture across the world,” the SDLP leader told fellow MPs and PM Starmer.

Hanna also congratulated the Prime Minister and Taoiseach Micheál Martin for “re-establishing warm relationships” at their summit last week, amid a “turbulent world”.

“Whatever our constitutional future, that bond is lasting and refreshed,” Hanna said.

Hanna also extended an invitation to Starmer to attend the Fleadh Cheoil music festival next year, which is set to be held in Belfast.

In his reply, Starmer said that he would be “delighted to go”.

“We need a strong a settled relationship between the United Kingdom and Ireland, which is why I was delighted to host the Taoiseach in Liverpool last week,” Starmer told Hanna.

“We’ve turned the page and started a new era for our relationship with Ireland.”