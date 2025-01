IRISH FARMERS HAVE been urged to “stay vigilant” by the Department of Agriculture following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Germany, as several countries have introduced temporary livestock bans from the central European nation.

Germany registered three cases of foot-and-mouth disease in water buffalo on a farm near Berlin on Friday, the country’s first reported cases of the livestock disease since 1988.

Animal transports were banned in a state surrounding Berlin on Saturday, and the capital’s two zoos closed as a precaution, after the cases of foot-and-mouth disease were detected.

It was not yet clear how the animals were infected.

Foot and mouth is a highly contagious viral infection that is not dangerous to humans, but which affects cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals, including sheep and pigs.

Clinical signs vary depending on the animal, but symptoms in cattle include sores and blisters on the feet, mouth and tongue as well as the potential for a fever, lameness and reluctance to feed.

The Department of Agriculture has warned that an outbreak of foot and mouth disease would have a serious negative impact on the Irish livestock sector and the national economy.

The UK, South Korea and Mexico have since temporarily banned imports of German cattle, pigs and sheep to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, as Berlin races to contain the outbreak.

‘Protect our livestock’

The Department of Agricuture has said it is “taking action” to protect Irish livestock following the outbreak.

In a statement yesterday, the Department added that no animals susceptible to the disease (that is, cattle, sheep, pigs) have been imported into Ireland from Germany since 1 November 2024 – long before the German case.

Ireland has not had a case of foot and mouth disease, which is one of the most contagious disease of livestock, since a major European outbreak in 2001.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he was “dismayed” to hear of the outbreak, and urged caution among Irish farmers.

Vigilance is being urged following confirmation of a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Germany.



“I know this is a terrible blow to German farmers, particularly the affected herd owner and their neighbours, and I know the German authorities are working hard to resolve this,” McConalogue said.

“I want to urge everyone in Ireland, particularly farmers, to stay vigilant and to protect our Irish livestock.”

Control measures

The Department’s controls to prevent foot and mouth include strict prohibitions on the import of animals and animal products from countries in which the disease is present.

If a case of foot-and-mouth disease were to be identified in Ireland, the infected herd would be culled.

The site of the outbreak would also be disinfected, and a 3-kilometre protection zone and 10-kilometre surveillance zone would be set up, within which very strict movement controls and testing would be imposed.

Farmers and officials from the Department of Agriculture load sheep on to a lorry in Co. Louth,following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in 2001. Joe Dunne / Photocall Ireland Joe Dunne / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

The Department added that a national movement ban would very likely be imposed in the first days after any initial case.

If a casewere to occur in Ireland, it would lead to the immediate loss of market access for Irish animals and animal products.

The disease can have a devastating financial and emotional impact on affected farmers, who face production losses like reduced milk yields and culling their livestock.

But it can also lead to wider economic impacts with the loss of access to foreign markets for animals, meat and milk for affected countries.

2001 outbreak

Ireland last suffered a case of foot and mouth in a flock of sheep in Jenkinstown in County Louth in March 2001, following unknowing transportation of infected animals from the UK.

The outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the United Kingdom in 2001 saw 2,000 recorded cases of the disease on farms across most of the British countryside. Over 6 million cows and sheep were slaughtered on farms in an eventually successful attempt to halt the disease.

In Ireland, a cull of healthy livestock around the farm was ordered, and Irish special forces sniped wild animals capable of bearing the disease, such as deer, in the area.

At the Cavan-Fermanagh border in 2001, bus passengers were asked to dip their feet into disenfectant at a checkpoint set up to prevent the spread of foot and mouth. Joe Dunne / Photocall Ireland Joe Dunne / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

The outbreak greatly affected the food industry, as well as tourism – the 2001 Saint Patrick’s Day festival was cancelled, and most public events and gatherings were cancelled.

Disinfectant mats were also used at railway stations, public buildings and university campuses.