AN IRISH MAN has been found dead in a Portuguese police cell just hours after he was arrested for allegedly attacking his partner.

The man, who is understood to be in his late 20s, had been arrested on Tuesday for an incident of domestic abuse.

Local media reports, and confirmed by sources, have said that the man had allegedly attacked a woman who was with him while holidaying.

Advertisement

Police in Albufeira were investigating the incident and had arrested the man, who is understood to be from the North West of Ireland.

Yesterday morning his body was found in the cell in a local police station – Portuguese authorities have launched an investigation.

Portuguese police said in a statement: “The National Guard also confirms that the individual had been detained since the previous night, following attacks on his 29-year-old partner, using a knife (bladed weapon).

“The circumstances of the death inside the cell are being investigated, and the Guard is ensuring the necessary coordination with other agencies, namely the Judiciary Police, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the General Inspectorate of Internal Administration (IGAI).”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that its officials were aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.