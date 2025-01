A 21-YEAR-OLD Irish man has died unexpectedly in Thailand.

Robby (Robert) Kinlan, originally from Quilty, Co Clare, died on 9th January on the island of Koh Tao, where he had recently completed an advanced free diving course.

His remains are resting in a temple on the island, situated on the western shore of the Gulf of Thailand.

A fundraiser organised by a friend of Robby to repatriate his body has since raised almost €40,000.

Aleksandra Guziuk, who organised the fundraiser, said the unexpected loss of Mr Kinlan “has left us all in shock and deep sorrow.”

“In Thailand, Robby was surrounded by many friends and he was living his dream, spending his days doing what he loved – freediving and scuba diving in the place that made him happy,” Aleksandra said.

Robby’s mother paid tribute to her son in a post on social media, describing how she is “heartbroken and overwhelmed”.

It is understood that authorities are waiting for rough seas to subside before Robby’s body can be sent to Surat Thai province on the mainland for a post-mortem examination.

Police have said they want to conduct the autopsy “as soon as possible”.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.