Two Irish men charged with conspiracy to import guns and drugs in UK

A third man, who was also arrested, remains in custody for questioning.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 3:23 PM
35 minutes ago 1,797 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4928283
Image: National Crime Agency
Image: National Crime Agency

TWO IRISH MEN in the UK have been charged with conspiracy to import drugs, conspiracy to import weapons, and money laundering. 

Gary Vickery (36) with an address in Tamworth, Staffordshire and Daniel Canning (41) from Walkinstown, Dublin were arrested by National Crime Agency officers in Staffordshire yesterday. 

The two men were charged with conspiracy to import class A and B drugs, conspiracy to import firearms, the possession of firearms and ammunition for sale or transfer, and money laundering.

The allegations relate to a seizure of cannabis and cocaine at Dover in October 2017. A  follow-up investigation led to the recovery of a firearm at a property in the West Midlands. 

The two men are due before Cannock Magistrates Court on 10 January 2020. 

A third man, who was also arrested, remains in custody for questioning. 

As part of a wider international investigation involving An Garda Síochána and the UK’s National Crime Agency, gardaí arrested a man yesterday on suspicion of using fraudulent means to obtain an Irish passport for use by a member of an organised crime gang

The 61-year-old, with an address in Finglas, has since been released without charge.

A file is due to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Assistant Commissioner, John O’Driscoll who heads Special Crime Operations within An Garda Síochána said: “An Garda Síochána has forged a very powerful working relationship with the UK’s National Crime Agency, which is assisting in ensuring that communities in the UK and Ireland are better protected from organised crime.”

Comments have been closed as two of the men mentioned have been charged. 

