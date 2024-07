AT LEAST TWO Irish MEPs are set to take a seat each on the European Parliament’s agriculture committee, which in this term will renegotiate the terms in the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

It is understood that Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen is set to be tipped for the Agricultural committee while Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh confirmed she will take a permanent seat in the group in Brussels yesterday.

The majority of the legislation – from the wording to the aims – is thrashed out, debated, negotiated and agreed upon at European committees.

Often times, a seat on a committee can be just as influential as a Ministerial position in a member state. The makeup of the committees was agreed by MEPs yesterday.

The number of seats on each committee for each party reflects the outcome of the most recent elections. There is some horse-trading that takes place between groups over chairperson and lead negotiator positions.

Along with the, at least, two seat on the agricultural committee, Irish MEPs could potentially play an influential role in major policy changes for the EU over the next five years.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher was re-selected for the economic affairs committee – where he will work on legislation relating to the Capital Markets Union, a plan which hopes to give European business owners equal access to private investment.

Fellow Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews will retain his seat on the development committee and could be tapped for a substitute seat on the industry and trade committee.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly will continue his work on the trade and energy committee, with a particular agenda to address renewable energy plans in Ireland, it is understood.

Yesterday, a total of 12 seats were added to the Parliament’s industry and energy committee, seven were added to the internal market committee and five were added to the social and employment affairs committee.

These additional seats reflects the large amount of internal work which the European Parliament needs to complete this term in order to compete with other markets, such as the US and China, but also prepare for any radical changes in global Governments.

Sources in both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael said the European Parliament leaders were keen to include Irish MEPs on committees relating to trade, foreign affairs and energy – due to the State’s position on taxes and strong economy.

Separately, there have been a number of MEPs who are selected for important committees relating to internal affairs.

Labour Party MEP Aodhán Ó Ríordáin confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday his position on the employment and social affairs committee – where he plans to tackle issues such as unpaid internships and an EU-wide right to disconnect.

Fine Gael’s Nina Carberry has also been selected for the Transport committee and substitute seats for the budgetary and trade committees.

Regina Doherty told The Journal this week that she will have a permanent seat on the internal market committee and the economic affairs committee and a substitute seat on the employment committee.

Fianna Fáil’s Cynthia Ní Murchú is to have a seat with the former Fine Gael minister on the internal market committee, where she plans to work towards creating tougher social media regulations.

Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan announced yesterday that she will also sit on the environment committee and the trade committee. She previously told The Journal that she will be “keeping climate and biodiversity at the forefront” of her term.

The Parliament must first vote in favour of the membership of committees on Friday, but most of these members have been notified of these posts by their European parties, it is understood.

The committee positions of other Irish MEPs will also be confirmed on Friday.

Dr Ian Cooper, a research associate at the DCU Brexit Institute and Dr Elaine Fahey, Professor of Law at the Institute for the Study of European Law at the City Law School at City University of London both spoke to The Journal yesterday about on Ireland’s position in the foreign relations of the EU.

Cooper said while Ireland will act as the “UK’s best friend” over the next number of years, it will still want a flexible approach to geopolitical relations between the three entities.

Meanwhile, Fahey said that the EU institutions will have to focus on ensuring it keeps up with its competitors, in order to cement its footing as a global superpower over the next five years.

Fahey said, so far, the EU has “defied its expectations” and will have to continue to in order to keep its position as one of the biggest trading blocs in the world.