IRISH MEPS HAVE shared their frustration at the European Union’s response to Israel’s actions in Gaza, with many of them calling it a moral failure that will damage the EU.

The Journal contacted all of Ireland’s current MEPs, asking for their views on the bloc’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to get a sense of the mood in the parliament currently.

It is now over nine weeks since Israel imposed a complete blockade on Gaza, cutting off supply to food, aid and medicine by refusing to allow in a single truck of humanitarian aid or commercial goods.

Of Ireland’s 14 MEPs, two did not respond to our request — Fine Gael’s Nina Carberry and Independent Luke Ming Flanagan.

All 12 of the MEPs who replied told us that the EU is not currently doing enough.

Three MEPs (Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan and Kathleen Funchion, and Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin) said Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

Frustration at the EPP

Most of Ireland’s MEPs told us that views in Europe have not shifted in relation to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, who sits in the EPP grouping in the parliament, was the only one who said she believes “many” MEPs have shifted their mindset since the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel. She said this is due to “the humanitarian abuse that Israel has inflicted since”.

“I firmly believe that the international community cannot accept this step backwards, and this sentiment is shared by many of my colleagues in the European Parliament, and my own Fine Gael party,” Walsh said.

This has been contested by Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews and Labour MEP Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, however, who told The Journal that the EPP grouping in the parliament has been one of the main blocks on, as Ó Ríordáin put it, “any position that could be perceived as critical of Israel”.

“It is absolutely clear to me that the EU is not doing enough,” Andrews said.

“I regret to say that despite many debates and heated discussions, the majority of the Parliament, including Fine Gael’s European People’s Party (EPP), remain staunchly supportive of Israel and the Netanyahu government.”

Andrews believes a ceasefire and a lasting peace solution will remain out of reach while the EU is divided on this issue and that the EPP needs to be brought “back towards the centre-ground on this.”

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher takes the view that the EU’s failure to act is due to “historical reasons”.

“Many Member States have legacy issues with regards to the horrific atrocities inflicted on the Jewish people during World War II, and are incapable of criticising the actions of the modern State of Israel,” Kelleher said, adding that the EU is “not doing nearly enough”.

Walsh’s EPP colleague, Fine Gael MEP Regina Doherty told The Journal that she believes the EU is approaching a turning point, however.

“I’m appalled that in 2025, we are watching starvation used as a weapon of war.

“If Europe won’t speak out clearly and decisively now, when will it?,” she said.

“Gaza is a home to children, families, and communities who are being bombed, starved, and silenced. The EU needs to stop using it as a political chessboard and speak up for them,” Doherty added.

Her Fine Gael colleague Sean Kelly said the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages must remain a top priority for the EU, but “equally, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza demands urgent EU action”.

Sinn Féin’s two MEPs, Lynn Boylan and Kathleen Funchion, both described the EU’s response to Israel’s actions in Palestine as a “moral failure”, while Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly described it as “not just a policy failure, but a profound moral collapse”.

Mullooly also highlighted what he sees as the EU’s hypocrisy.

“The EU’s response to Russia’s war on Ukraine has been swift and robust, but its approach to Gaza is marked by hesitation and moral evasion. Civilian deaths must be treated equally, yet the EU’s failure in Gaza exposes deep hypocrisy and a betrayal of our founding values,” he said.

This was a sentiment shared by Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Cowen who said “Europe must find the courage to be consistent”.

Meanwhile, Funchion argued the EU’s response is “rapidly undermining its credibility on the global stage”.

Deadlock on sanctions

Lynn Boylan took the same stance, arguing that it is also a diplomatic failure “that will have consequences for decades”.

Boylan, who is chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Palestine, noted that deadlock remains at EU level in relation to sanctions.

“While attitudes in the European Parliament towards Israel are slower to change, there has been a softening of some of the very extreme rhetoric we heard from some quarters. Furthermore, it is incredibly clear that the European public sees the genocidal actions of Israel in Gaza for what they are and are demanding real sanctions from the politicians,” she said.

Despite this, most of Ireland’s MEPs do not believe agreement on further sanctions can be achieved.

Billy Kelleher told The Journal there is “no chance” that the necessary consensus can be achieved to review the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

“Nothing to date suggests that any of the Member States have changed their mind one way or another,” he said.

This was also the view of Independent MEP Michael McNamara, who said attitudes towards Israel are “entrenched in the European Parliament”.

McNamara said he believes there is more scope for the Irish government to act unilaterally in response to Israel’s actions.

“While trade is generally an EU competence, there is a good legal argument that member states can act unilaterally where serious human rights issues are engaged, as they are in the IDF’s response in Gaza,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú said Ireland has “paid a price” for its stance on Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“Trade is the only real weapon that the EU has to influence Israel to do the right thing and meet their humanitarian obligations,” Ní Mhurchú argued.

“We have to be prepared to stop trading with Israel and let them know that we are serious about that.

“I think momentum is building to at least have a conversation in Brussels about threatening to review trade arrangements unless Israel starts to meet their international and humanitarian obligations.”

Her Fianna Fáil colleague Barry Andrews added: “The Palestinian people aren’t asking for special treatment—they’re asking for the enforcement of the law. And as long as we fail to do so, we contribute to the prolongation of this conflict.”